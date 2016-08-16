It may seem like the bulk of Kim Kardashian West‘s life is dedicated to working out in order to hone her ever-shrinking physique; stepping out in various corseted, lampshading looks; inventing new ways to get your money with her Kimoji merch; or taking a bevy of selfies to add to the forthcoming update to her book Selfish. And while you’re not wrong, she also occasionally takes time out of her busy Snapchatting schedule to be dressed and photographed by industry professionals as well, as she did on Monday, showing off some dramatic new thigh-grazing, Lady Godiva-inspired hair extensions she got just for the occasion.

On Snapchat on Monday, the reality star gave a brief glimpse behind the scenes of her latest fashion shoot, mostly taking the opportunity to flaunt her extreme new hairstyle. Kim shared her new drastically longer do with her fans first, in a video in which she wears a nude bra and Spanx, letting her extensions get caught in the breeze from a fan for a Beyoncé wind machine moment, saying, “My hair just grew overnight!”

In the second still snap of her new hair, Kim wears a loosely tied silk robe over what appears to be a lace-up bra because, as we all know, the reality star’s new summer look is all corsetry all the time.

If any agents in Hollywood are currently casting for the lead in a dramatic modern day remake of Rapunzel, we think we’ve got your girl. The only problem is that when the prince finally decides to show up and yell for her to let down her hair, Kim’s going to be far too preoccupied taking mirror selfies of her new epically long locks and launching her new online extension collection to pay him any mind.