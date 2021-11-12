After posing in a similar look with 5½-year-old son Saint, Kim Kardashian West sported a Matrix-inspired look for a September outing in New York City

Kim Kardashian Channels The Matrix in Throwbacks from Outing with Kourtney, Travis Barker, and La La Anthony

Kim Kardashian West took a walk on the dark side for a recent outing.

The SKIMS mogul, 41, channeled The Matrix in a head-to-toe black leather ensemble, sharing throwback photos of the look Friday on Instagram. Kardashian West picked the outfit for a September outing in New York City with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney's fiancé Travis Barker, and their friend La La Anthony.

She wore a black leather duster jacket, layered over a matching turtleneck, pants, and high-heeled boots. The look was complemented with a pair of thin black sunglasses and black hoop earrings as she carried a black Balenciaga water bottle.

Kardashian West previously sported a similar look during a fitting in early September, which she coordinated with 5½-year-old son Saint West, who rocked an all-black motocross outfit.

The exes have since made the effort to keep their divorce amicable, as they focus on co-parenting their children. Kardashian West even recently traveled from Los Angeles to Atlanta with the kids so they could spend time with West as he finished his 10th studio album Donda. West also supported his ex during her Saturday Night Live debut last month.

"It's very important to her that the kids spend as much time as possible with Kanye," a source told PEOPLE last month. "Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce."

Although a source told PEOPLE that Kim and Davidson, 27, are "just friends hanging out," another insider said they "have chemistry," adding: "Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention."