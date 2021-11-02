Kim Kardashian Thanks SKIMS for Helping Her Avoid 'Fashion Emergency' at WSJ. Innovator Awards

Kim Kardashian nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction right before accepting her award at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards

Kim Kardashian West poses with an award during the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards sponsored by Samsung, Harry Winston, and Rémy Martin

Kim Kardashian West admitted she nearly had a "fashion emergency" right before accepting an award at Monday's WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards.

The SKIMS founder, 41, was honored at the event for her work on her popular shapewear brand. As Kardashian West stood up to accept her award onstage, her dress — a leather look from the new SKIMS x Fendi collection — unzipped to expose her SKIMS-covered skin beneath.

Thankfully, Fendi Artistic Director Kim Jones was close by to help Kardashian West zip back up so she could accept her award for Brand Innovator. As she stepped onstage, Kardashian West began her speech by giving a shout-out to Jones, whom she collaborated with on her latest collection of shapewear.

Kim Kardashian West during the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards Credit: Derek Blasberg Instagram

"Thank you to Kim Jones because I just had a little fashion emergency," Kardashian West said. "Thank god I had SKIMS on, or this would have been a very different kind of show tonight."

After joking with the audience, Kardashian West began to reflect on her career and how far she's come since she first started out over a decade ago.

Kim Kardashian West accepts an award onstage during the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

"Fifteen years ago when I was starting my career I could have never dreamed that I would have been getting an innovator award for brands," she said. "Back in the day I would have been the face of any brand if they would have asked me."

Looking back on the previous brands she partnered with before founding her own, Kardashian West said, "I did cupcakes to weight loss pills all at the same time. I'm just so grateful that I have my own brand now. I would do all of that and then wear shape wear on top. It was all contradictory."

She added, "I've always liked to come up with solutions and I'm just really thankful."

While attending Monday's awards, Kardashian West dressed in a leather look from her latest SKIMS collection. She paired her brown leather dress with a matching set of gloves and accessorized the look with snakeskin boots and diamond jewelry, including a necklace, earrings and a ring.

Kardashian West is preparing to launch her new SKIMS collection Nov. 9. The new line is a collaboration between SKIMS and Fendi, and will feature the classic SKIMS shapewear, but will also include dresses and tops starting at $950, leggings retailing for $1,100, and a puffer jacket, which retails for $2,950.