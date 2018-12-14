Could Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans be getting the annual KarJenner Christmas card after all?

It sure seemed that way on Thursday, when Kim Kardashian West joined mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner for a very festive glittery photo shoot.

Earlier this month, Kim, 38, had said that her family would be forgoing their epic, annual Christmas photoshoot this year, telling E! News that because last year’s card “was so dramatic,” momager Kris had “given up” trying to “wrangle” her kids and grandkids.

But seeing as the core six were all on set together Thursday anyway, shooting “a secret project,” Kim teased on social media that she just might be able to make it happen.

“I’m here with all my sisters and my mom. Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card?” the KKW Beauty founder asked her followers on Instagram Stories.

“I think I can get this done,” Kim added. “I can maybe pull this off in an hour. But do we want a sisters/mom Christmas card or do we want all the kids here? I can try to get the kids here and surprise everyone. What do I do guys? Christmas card today? Should I try to get them to do a Christmas card today?”

She added on Twitter: “Ok I have all of my sisters and my mom on set! I’m trying to surprise them with a Christmas Card shoot but just thought of this idea and Kanye is out of town! 😭 What do I do????”

Ok I have al of my sisters and my mom on set! I’m trying to surprise them with a Christmas Card shoot but just thought of this idea and Kanye is out of town! 😭 What do I do???? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2018

Kim’s followers had a resounding answer: yes.

Responding to a poll asking “Shall I force the family to shoot a Christmas card today?” a whopping 92 percent were in favor of the project.

All will have to wait and see what the KarJenners decided. In the meantime, social media shots gave hints as to what they’d be wearing for their the shoot if they did one.

Kim rocked a gold sparkly $36 Naked Wardrobe “Own The Party” dress (the same one Kylie wore for her 2019 calendar photo shoot), her long brown beach-waved locks worn parted in the middle. Kylie, 21, went the nude illusion route in a see-through couture Yousef Aljasmi dress, encrusted with crystals and pearls. She wore her platinum hair in a high ponytail.

Khloé, 31, showed off her post-baby abs in a bedazzled bra — though she was also seen wearing a white sheer dress. Kendall, 23, wore a plunging gold top while Kris, 63, stayed far more covered up in a button-up white blouse and matching blazer.

(Kourtney, 39, did not share any photos, nor was she captured with the rest of the girls.)

The KarJenners have been doing their epic Christmas cards for decades.

Last year, the heartwarming photos from the 2017 KarJenner Christmas card — which the family revealed day by day — were overshadowed by all the sibling fighting surrounding the shoot. All was documented for the premiere of the 15th season of the family’s hit E! show.

It all started with scheduling issues sparked by Kourtney. The mother of three wanted to prioritize her kids over the rest of the family.

“No one wants you in the f—ing shoot. Get the f— out of here and go,” snapped Kim. “I need Kourtney to not be so f—ing annoying with a stick up her a— like she f—ing runs this s—, because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at.”

Kourtney stormed off, but the argument continued over the phone. Eventually, Kim rearranged her meetings to accommodate Kourtney’s schedule and the photo shoot came to fruition, even though the tension between the sisters was clearly lingering.