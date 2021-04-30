Kim Kardashian Teases Blonde Locks and Bleached Eyebrows Before Going ‘Back to Dark'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kim Kardashian documented her photo shoot transformation from brunette to platinum blonde and back on Thursday

Kim Kardashian is revisiting her lighter side.

On Thursday, Kardashian, 40, shared some snaps of her bright platinum blonde beauty transformation. "Can you guess what the set vibes are today?" she asked her followers as she gave a look at her eyebrows in the process of being bleached.

"So, it's really cute guys, my bleached brows," she says in the Instagram Story while still sporting her dark locks. "I'm into it. Can't wait to show you guys the final look!"

Kim Kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Later in the day, the KKW Beauty mogul showed off the full transformation, sharing a shot of her platinum blonde wig and with her freshly bleached eyebrows. The star topped off the makeup look with a smokey eye and nude lip.

But the blonde locks were only temporary. Just a few hours later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted another snap of herself back with her long dark hair. "I'm back to dark already don't worry," she said.

The SKIMS founder is constantly experimenting with her hair. Back in 2018, she shared that she dyed her hair blonde as a gift for her now-ex Kanye West.

"Went blonde again for my anniversary it's @kanyewest's favorite," she tweeted when the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Kim Kardashian dark hair Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian filed for divorce from the 43-year-old rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who share four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, have prioritized the well-being of their family amid their split.

A source recently told PEOPLE that "Kim and Kanye are getting along. They have both stayed true to their commitment to make the best situation for the kids."