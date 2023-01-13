Kim Kardashian Transforms into Tattooed Lady Using Phone Filter

The Kardashians star sported some new (digital) tattoos on her Instagram Story Thursday night

By
Published on January 13, 2023 08:26 AM
Kim Kardashian Has Fun with Filters in Insta Story
Kim Kardashian. Photo: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian is having fun with filters!

On her Instagram Story late Thursday, the 42-year-old reality star posted a selfie with her face, chest and hand covered in tiny, colorful (digital) tattoos.

The Kardashians star wore her once-again-brown hair slicked back. A button-down shirt of a similar palette was slightly open to reveal her skin, upon which hearts, a bee, cherries and the words "baby angel" appeared.

Above one of Kardashian's eyebrows, the phrase "Not all who wander are lost" was written in cursive.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> Has Fun with Filters in Insta Story
Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian is seemingly enjoying the social-media trend of altering one's image using special effects.

Just last week, in a post to her joint TikTok account with 9-year-old daughter North, the duo lip-synced to a sped-up version of Kanye West's "Bound 2," with North channeling her dad thanks to a beard filter.

With her hair pulled back in black-knit cap and wearing a hoodie, Kardashian and West's oldest child sported the signature goatee her dad rocked a decade ago, all of which only enhanced what fans have pointed out for years is her strong resemblance to the rapper.

For her part, Kardashian wore her signature wraparound chrome sunglasses, a black tank and leather pants. The words "Bound Baby" appeared at the bottom of the screen.

Yet social media is only skin deep — something which Kardashian has addressed last year with the launch of her skincare line SKKN BY KIM.

"I wanted it to be as authentic as possible," Kardashian said of the brand last June. "It's very rare that I don't stick to it, because if you want a result, you have to put in the effort. There are obviously times when I'm tired, especially being a mom, but I've made it a priority. And it doesn't take as long as you would think!"

The SKIMS founder also acknowledged at the time the importance of taking a beat for herself, as challenging as it can sometimes be.

"It's really really rare that I can get in my room and lock the door and say, 'I need 20 minutes,' " said Kardashian, who also shares Saint, 7, Chicago, 5 on Sunday, and Psalm, 3, with ex West, 45.

"Someone always needs me. Even if I'm getting a massage, the kids will try to jump on the table," she added. "I try to take moments for myself in the morning before everyone gets up. But there is beauty in the chaos!"

Related Articles
Kim K Dresses North as Kanye in TikTok
Kim Kardashian Helps Daughter North Transform into Dad Kanye West with Special-Effects Makeup
CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Kim Kardashian visits the SKKN by KIM holiday pop-up store at Westfield Century City Mall on November 16, 2022 in Century City, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM); https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7186442260752682286?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7186442260752682286&lang=en. KimandNorth/Tiktok
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Shows Off Mini Mall (with a Starbucks!) in Their Backyard: Watch
Kim Kardashian says she misses blonde hair
Kim Kardashian Admits She Already Misses Her Blonde Hair After Dyeing Her Locks Back to Brown
Kim Kardashian addresses photoshop of family pic / christmas
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Denies Photoshop Accusations from Viral Family Christmas Eve Picture
Kim K Shows Real Hair in TikTok
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Natural Shoulder-Length Hair in Viral Holiday TikTok
kim kardashian parent
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Selfies with Son Saint and Daughter Chicago: 'My Bb's'
Kim kardashian brown hair https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Christmas with Her 4 Kids and Niece Dream: 'Happy Holidays'
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Social Media Rules For Daughter North
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Social Media Rules for Daughter North: 'I Found a Groove'
North west and sia sing. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Daughter North Singing with Sia at Family Christmas Party: Watch
North West, Psalm
North West Draws on Brother Psalm's Face in Sneaky 'Elf on the Shelf' Prank — See the Video!
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7178528307145706795?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7178528307145706795&lang=en. Kimandnorth/Tiktok
Kim Kardashian Tells North She's 'Not Funny' After Pretending to Shave Her Eyebrows in Her Sleep
Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kim Kardashian Is 'Looking Back' on Her Year in Cheeky Instagram Post — See the Photo!
Kim Kardashian and North West
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Sunny Selfies with Daughter North — See the Photos!
Kim Kardashian and Mason Disick
Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Mason Disick on His 13th Birthday — and He's All Grown Up!
https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kim Kardashian Shares Relatable Mom Moment with Photo of Her Sleeping Arrangements: 'My Morning'
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids