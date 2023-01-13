Kim Kardashian Transforms into Tattooed Lady Using Phone Filter

Kim Kardashian is having fun with filters!

On her Instagram Story late Thursday, the 42-year-old reality star posted a selfie with her face, chest and hand covered in tiny, colorful (digital) tattoos.

The Kardashians star wore her once-again-brown hair slicked back. A button-down shirt of a similar palette was slightly open to reveal her skin, upon which hearts, a bee, cherries and the words "baby angel" appeared.

Above one of Kardashian's eyebrows, the phrase "Not all who wander are lost" was written in cursive.

Kardashian is seemingly enjoying the social-media trend of altering one's image using special effects.

Just last week, in a post to her joint TikTok account with 9-year-old daughter North, the duo lip-synced to a sped-up version of Kanye West's "Bound 2," with North channeling her dad thanks to a beard filter.

With her hair pulled back in black-knit cap and wearing a hoodie, Kardashian and West's oldest child sported the signature goatee her dad rocked a decade ago, all of which only enhanced what fans have pointed out for years is her strong resemblance to the rapper.

For her part, Kardashian wore her signature wraparound chrome sunglasses, a black tank and leather pants. The words "Bound Baby" appeared at the bottom of the screen.

Yet social media is only skin deep — something which Kardashian has addressed last year with the launch of her skincare line SKKN BY KIM.

"I wanted it to be as authentic as possible," Kardashian said of the brand last June. "It's very rare that I don't stick to it, because if you want a result, you have to put in the effort. There are obviously times when I'm tired, especially being a mom, but I've made it a priority. And it doesn't take as long as you would think!"

The SKIMS founder also acknowledged at the time the importance of taking a beat for herself, as challenging as it can sometimes be.

"It's really really rare that I can get in my room and lock the door and say, 'I need 20 minutes,' " said Kardashian, who also shares Saint, 7, Chicago, 5 on Sunday, and Psalm, 3, with ex West, 45.

"Someone always needs me. Even if I'm getting a massage, the kids will try to jump on the table," she added. "I try to take moments for myself in the morning before everyone gets up. But there is beauty in the chaos!"