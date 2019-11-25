Over the past decade, Kim Kardashian West has never held back from posting her fair share of risqué bikini pics (trust us: we have an entire gallery devoted to them). But as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, enters a new phase of her life — as a criminal justice advocate, mom of four and aspiring lawyer — she admits she’s ready to start cutting back on her sexy swimsuit shoots.

“I guess I just don’t care as much anymore to want to take tons of photos in a thong bikini,” Kardashian West said in an interview with New York magazine for a new cover story that looks back on the last 10 years of her life. “I think I’m evolving to where I don’t feel the need to want to keep up.”

Instead, when she’s enjoying some time away from work while on vacation, the star prefers to just kick back and relax. “I actually just want to lay out. I don’t care to take the time out of my day on vacation like I used to, where I’d pull up to the house and I’d see, ‘This is a setup, this is an Instagram pic. Now this is a different setup,'” Kardashian West said. “Now I’m just like, ‘Let’s actually live in real time and enjoy it. If we happen to get a photo, great.'”

Spending time visiting President Donald J. Trump and politicians at the White House to advocate for prison reform also changed Kardashian West’s perspective on how she dresses.

“I also did think, like, ‘Okay, I’m here in the White House and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie. And I was thinking, I hope they don’t see this.’ I have to go back there next week,” she explained.

Kardashian West said she truly had an “awakening” when she noticed she couldn’t look at Instagram without stumbling across super-revealing photos of women on her feed. “I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time,” the star said.

But she’s not ashamed to admit that she has helped encourage that culture. “And I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off,” Kardashian West said.

Now, with husband Kanye West’s support, Kardashian West is content with keeping her fashion choices more modest.

“I saw this whole thing where it’s like, ‘She’s so demure, and she’s covered.’ And I was like, ‘Guys, I had a shearling coat on and a turtleneck because it’s, like, freezing.’ But I think I have a little bit. I don’t know if it’s the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and he’s not comfortable with that,” she said. “I listen to him and understand him. Still, at the end of the day, he always gives me the freedom to be and do what I want.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian West explained that West initially disapproved of her 2019 Met Gala dress design since it had fake nipples attached to it (they were ultimately removed before she hit the red carpet).

“I’m not sure if we actually put that part into that fight [on KUWTK],” the reality star said in an interview on The Real. “So, he was really certain that he didn’t want that on the dress and had mentioned it multiple times. And that was still on there so we did have that discussion.”

She added: “I obviously want to be appropriate for my children and there’s enough for them to see already. I could tone it down a little bit. I totally compromise.”