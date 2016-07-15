Kim Kardashian Talks 'Squeezing Into' Her 'M.I.L.F $' Hot Pants: The Behind the Scenes Photos Will Blow Your Mind

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West loves to take her fans inside her many photo shoots and projects. And we’ve been patiently waiting for her to do just that with Fergie’s ‘M.I.L.F $’ video. Good news: The wait is over.

“Working on the ‘M.I.L.F. $’ video with Fergie and all the other amazing women — Chrissy, Ciara, Alessandra Ambrosio, Tara Lynn, Gemma Ward, Amber Valletta, Angela Lindvall, Natasha Poly, Isabeli Fontana and Devon Aoki — was so much fun! B. Akerlund styled me and she is SUCH a legend,” she shared on her website.

Kim included behind-the-scenes snaps from the sexy day of filming, mainly showcasing her sexy second-skin hot pants and “got milf?” T-shirt, a look which she needed a lot of help pulling together.

“Squeezing into this look was a full team effort! LOL. We had to put in work!,” she said. “We started off with the red lip and curly hair, but ended up not liking it, so I went back to the nude lip and straightened out the hair for the main shots.”

Along with the fitting, she also shared a photo of her hands decked in diamonds, from the now famous scene where she’s showering herself in milk.

Earlier this month, Kim took to Snapchat to slam rumors that her waist was photoshopped in the sexy video.

The star posted a behind-the-scenes clip from the ‘M.I.L.F.$.’ shoot, along with the caption, “F—YoPhotoshop #CorsetLife.”

The video also reinforces that Kim’s famous backside definitely isn’t the result of padding. She maintains that she doesn’t enhance her butt.

“At this point, I think everyone has seen my butt naked and knows I don’t need them, LOL!,” she shared about the rumors she wears butt pads.

Moral of the story: Her killer curves are the real deal.

What do you think of Kim’s “M.I.L.F.$.” cameo? How about the behind the scenes photos? Share below.

