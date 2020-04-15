Image zoom twitter

Kim Kardashian West is getting candid about the realities of balancing motherhood, work, law school and more while social distancing at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“It’s not always glamorous,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, said in an interview with Refinery29 for the launch of her new KKW Fragrance collaboration with mom Kris Jenner.

Since it’s been a handful taking care of daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 10 months, with husband Kanye West, Kardashian West has had little time to herself. “There are so many days I don’t even brush my hair or get to shower, as it’s a different type of task when you’re now having to homeschool your kids and figure it all out,” the star said.

“My hair is a mess, and I think I’ve put on makeup twice, so it felt really good those days. I felt like a whole different person when I finally got up and got it together,” she added.

Even though it’s been a challenge adjusting to her new normal, Kardashian West’s biggest tip to other moms is to “do the best that you can.”

During a recent call-in interview to The View during her isolation, Kardashian West opened up about what life at home has been like with her husband and children.

“Let me say, being at home with four kids — if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It’s really tough,” the KKW Beauty mogul admitted.

She said that the family had been spending much of their time watching “every single movie you could possibly imagine,” including ’80s films like Harry and the Hendersons, and focusing on the day-to-day bond that they might not get to experience quite as much because they’re usually traveling a lot more.

At-home education has also been challenging for the star. “The kids just got on spring break, thank God! Being their teacher, too — my newfound respect for teachers! They deserve so much,” Kardashian West said. “It’s been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids.”

