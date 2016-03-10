The mother of two proudly accessorized her all-black ensemble with silver bling that spelled out the name of her 4-month-old child.

Kim Kardashian Takes Personalized Jewelry to the Next Level with Her $10,000 'Saint' Choker

Move over nameplate necklaces, personalized chokers may be the new trend. Chokers are the look of the moment.

Kim Kardashian West showed her love for son Saint around her neck during an outing in Calabasas, California, with sister Kourtney Kardashian on Wednesday. The mother of two proudly accessorized yet another unitard and fur ensemble with diamond-studded letters by Karma El Khalil (which retail for $2,000 a piece) that spelled out the name of her 4-month-old child.

The reality star, who gave birth to Saint on Dec. 5, shared the first photo of her little one in January through her app and website in honor of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr’s birthday. Kim’s husband Kanye West even has father-son diamond chains with Saint!

And can’t forget about North! Kimye also have matching “Nori” necklaces for their firstborn.

Kim knows a thing or two about chic mommy style as she has been spotted rocking custom jewelry to pay homage to her 2-year-old daughter with personalized earrings and 9 different rings, each a different letter that spell “North West.”

Kourtney had her own style moment on Wednesday, pairing an oversized white t-shirt with black leather leggings and open-toed black booties. The mom of three also accessorized with a choker necklace.

The tee cheekily advertised a fictional “Cougar Lounge” which was – maybe – a nod at Kourtney‘s rumored past with 22-year-old Justin Bieber. Leave it to the Kardashians to be oh so on the nose.