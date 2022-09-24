Kim Kardashian Takes a Bow at Milan Fashion Week After Debuting Her Dolce & Gabbana Collaboration

The model and reality star worked with the fashion house for their Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which debuted in Milan as Kris, Khloé and three of her children sat in the front row

By
Published on September 24, 2022 01:50 PM
Kim Kardashian walks the runway of the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
Photo: Estrop/Getty

Kim Kardashian has taken the runway by storm.

The SKIMS founder, 41, took her bow after debuting the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show in Milan on Friday.

In a surprise appearance, Kim was revealed onstage in a sleeveless black sparkly gown, with her blonde hair styled in a high updo. She was then joined onstage by Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce, and the trio took their bows to the audience and each other.

Sitting in the front row were her mother, Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian and the designer's three oldest children North, 8, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5½ to cheer on "Ciao, Kim" at Milan Fashion Week.

Elle reported that the show opened to the sounds of paparazzi cameras, screams of "We love you Kim!" and light flashes. The collection was mostly black, white and silver — with lots of lace, crystal and leopard print embellishments. While models showed off the clothing, a video of Kim eating spaghetti played in the background.

Jenner, 66, posted a video to her Instagram of her daughter's gorgeously dramatic moment at the end of the show.

The most incredible show in Milan today!! @kimkardashian @dolcegabbana, perfection as always! So proud of you @kimkardashian!!! 🤍🤍 #MilanFashionWeek #CiaoKim #DolceandGabbana

Kim also shared some snaps on her Instagram story that revealed the swag accompanying the release of "Ciao, Kim." T-shirts with the reality star's face on them, as well as tinned tomatoes featuring her on the label, were a part of the offerings.

Kim's official runway debut was in July at Balenciaga's fall/winter 2022 show in Paris.

Kardashian had been teasing her new relationship with Dolce & Gabbana on Instagram. She was spotted leaving the offices of the fashion house on Thursday, dressed in a fabulous black catsuit.

Head of her runway moment, she posted a video with the caption, "An appetizer before the show" and added a time of Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CEST to tune in.

Kardashian shared the video Thursday, in which she's sitting in the backseat of a car eating pizza while paparazzi try to take pictures of her. She's styled to look more Old Hollywood than the first video, with a gown and glamorous curls in her hair. Again, the video ends with the hashtag #CiaoKim.

She also posted a black-and-white video Wednesday that shows her getting out of a private plane, accepting flowers, walking past paparazzi and confidently leaving it all behind. The video ends with the hashtag #CiaoKim. She wrote in the caption, "Ciao Milano." In the video, she's wearing a bra-top and skirt combo with a coat off her shoulders. Sunglasses and an oversize cross necklace complete the look.

Kardashian's Instagram videos were co-posted by the fashion house.

Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge applause with US media personality <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> at the end of the presentation of Dolce & Gabbana's Women's Spring Summer 2023 fashion collection on September 24, 2022 as part of the Fashion Week in Milan. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty

It seems the brand and the Kardashian/Jenners have a great relationship.

Kardashian's sister Kourtney and her new husband Travis Barker wed wearing Dolce & Gabbana, at a villain owned by the brand in the seaside town of Portofino at L'Olivetta in Italy.

In May the SKIMS founder revealed to her Twitter and Instagram followers that the outfit she wore for the wedding was actually a rewear from 11 years ago.

"Fun fact about this look for the wedding!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I know you guys just saw me in my archieve [sic] on last week's episode of The Kardashians! I have every piece photographed and on an app."

The mom of four continued, "So when I knew I was going to Italy (LOVE a theme for a trip) I pulled all my Dolce & Gabbana clothes to try on again and see if I could re-wear anything!"

"The dress I wore to the wedding was a Dolce & Gabbana I purchased at Bergdorf Goodman in 2011 and wore it to the Glamour Awards," she explained, posting a picture of her in the sleeveless number back then.

"But to make the dress more modern and more me," Kim wrote, "I wore this lace gloved Vetements dress I had in my closet for a layered lace look."

