Kim Kardashian Sued After Being Accused of Allegedly Stealing 'Vibes' Logo for New Fragrance

Kim Kardashian West has another lawsuit on her hands.

The KKW Beauty founder’s company is being sued for allegedly plagiarizing the logo for her new KKW fragrance called “Vibes,” according to The Blast.

Vibes Media is the company suing the TV reality star and claim they trademarked the logo in 2012, the outlet reports.

The company alleges Kardashian West “has been marketing, promoting, and is now selling a Vibes perfume. The Vibes perfume comes in a bottle that is a close facsimile of the Registered Vibes Logo.”

Vibes Media is seeking damages, an injunction to prevent the mogul from selling any more products as well as all the unsold perfumes so they can be destroyed, according to TMZ.

A rep for Kardashian West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kim Kardashian West Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kim Kardashian's logo (top) and the Vibes Media logo (bottom) KKW Fragrance; Vibes Media

The busy entrepreneur has been promoting the new perfume along with two others on her social media accounts. Following the marketing plan of her last fragrance releases, Kardashian West sent bottles of perfume to her closest friends along with gummy bears as she did on Valentine’s Day with her “Bae,” “BFF” and “Ride or Die” fragrances.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

She’s also shared photos of the bottles on her Instagram account alongside the Peach and Cherry perfumes she is also selling.

This isn’t the first time the star has been sued over products she is involved in. In August, her company Kimisaprincess Inc. was hit with a $100 million patent infringement lawsuit over the LuMee phone case she endorses, according to Pret-a-Reporter at the time.

The smartphone case has a light-up feature to assist in capturing the ideal selfie, but a man named Hooshmand Harooni says LuMee stole his idea.

The BBC reports Harooni claims he patented an “integrated lighting accessory and case for a mobile phone device” in 2013. He licensed the innovation to a company called Snaplight, but they say Snaplight’s profits have suffered as a result of Kardashian West’s promotion of the similar product.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Sends All Her Haters — Including Taylor Swift — KKW Perfume for Valentine’s Day

Bardia Rahim, founder of Snaplight, said LuMee “created doubt in our technological and operational integrity” by launching the product. “It’s illegal to try and monopolize the market, but more than that, it’s un-American to do it when you’re being deceptive and unethical the entire time.”

Snaplight is seeking $100 million in lost profits, according to TMZ.

A representative for the Kardashians told TMZ, “The patent lawsuit filed by Snaplight has no merit and is just another attempted shakedown. Kim has done absolutely nothing wrong.”