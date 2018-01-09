Every Way Kanye West Has Transformed Kim Kardashian's Style Over the Years (and One Way He Hasn't)

When Kim and Kanye first started dating, the Yeezy designer convinced Kim it was time to purge the pattern-heavy, colorful pieces from her closet to create a more refined aesthetic. "He is giving me a full clothing makeover," Kim said on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "Kanye's definitely inspired me to be a little bit more of an individual. I think my style is just evolving and changing and I think it should."

But tossing out her old clothing didn't come as easily as Kim had hoped. "Is it so bad to keep things?" she asked Kanye. "Babe, you gotta really clean out everything," he replied. (And yes, she said later, she cried.)