Why Kim Kardashian Is Back to Her Usual Sexy & Glamorous Style 2 Years After the Paris Robbery

Splash News Online

It’s been nearly two years since Kim Kardashian West was robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry at gunpoint in Paris. And despite remaining cautious about what she displays in public, the star has finally returned to her over-the-top, glamorous ways.

After the Paris incident, Kardashian West altered her public appearance for some time. She stopped sharing her every move on social media, wore understated jewelry and added sweatpants and oversized shirts to her everyday wardrobe. But now, a source tells PEOPLE that while the 2016 incident “irrevocably” changed her, Kim “is still going to be herself.” And in recent weeks, that means parading around town in bold, neon-colored outfits, thongs and bright-colored wigs.

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Outfit Kim Kardashian Has Worn as an A-List Wedding Guest

“She was toned down and out of the public eye after the robbery, but eventually she realized she needs to live her life,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She has fun with fashion and style, and yes, it’s part of her image — to be glamorous and push boundaries. So she’s going to do it.”

FlightPhotoAgency

Kardashian West stepped out in Miami this week wearing a lot of latex, one of her old staples before the incident. The star sported neon green latex gown to attend 2 Chainz’s wedding, matching her outfit to her Mercedes SUV. The dress was so tight that her husband, Kanye West, had to hoist her into the passenger side of the truck.

And earlier in the week, she sported a dark silver latex mini dress, this time matching her neon Lamborghini to her bright yellow wig.

Garguibo/SplashNews.com

“Had to get a neon green lambo to match my hair!!!” she captioned a photo of the car on her Instagram story.

Although Kardashian West is reverting back to her over-the-top style, she remains focused on the safety of her family, employing a top-notch security team. She’s more careful about posting specific locations on social media.

Kardashian West returned to Paris for the first time since the robbery in June and said that she’s moved on from the incident.

“For me, it was the perfect time to come back to a place where I fell in love, but also a place where I suffered great trauma,” she shared on her app and website. “Emotionally, I feel calm. I’ve truly put the experience behind me, and have learned and grown from it. Because of this, mentally coming back to Paris wasn’t difficult for me.”

Kanye West Twitter

Earlier this year, Kardashian West amped up the glamour as well. She glistened at the 2018 Met Gala, dressed in a metallic gold chainmail gown. She’s also back to her old, butt-baring ways as well, as she recently posed in just a thong for West’s latest Yeezy campaign.

She’s officially back in action.