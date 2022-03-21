Kim Kardashian Stuns in All-Pink Ensemble – Complete with Gloves! – After SKIMS Swim Launch

Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to make a statement!

The reality star, 41, stood out in an all-pink ensemble following the launch of her SKIMS Swim pop-up shop in Miami on Saturday.

Kim donning a bubblegum-hued bandeau top, matching high-waisted boot pants that showed off her toned abs, and a set of delicate, wrist-length gloves to celebrate the occasion.

This was Kim's second color-coordinated look of the night, earlier in the evening the fashion mogul got all glammed up with sister Khloé to attend a party in Miami's Design District celebrating the launch.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian visit the SKIMS SWIM Miami pop-up shop on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Credit: J. Lee/Getty

Kim kept her monochromatic theme going with a metallic bikini top paired with matching pants and accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Khloé, 37, dazzled in a blue sheer mini dress, which showed off a bikini-style top underneath. The Good American co-founder accessorized her bold look with a pair of '90s-inspired sunglasses and minimal jewelry, rocking her tousled blonde locks over one shoulder for an effortless style.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the SKIMS SWIM Miami pop-up dinner at SWAN on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Credit: J. Lee/Getty

The SKIMS Swim collection, which Kardashian announced on Instagram and Twitter earlier this month, includes 19 mix-and-match styles in seven solid colors, including the brand's signature skin-toned hues, as well as cobalt and periwinkle.

SKIMS Swim features "innovative" separates, minimalist bikinis, sporty one-pieces, and everything in between, and is available in sizes XXS to 4X with prices ranging from $32 to $108.

While Kardashian was living it up in Miami all weekend, boyfriend Pete Davidson had a "wild" boys' night of his own with Scott Disick and a couple of other friends, as he revealed on Instagram.

In a clip shared to Disick's Instagram Story, the Saturday Night Live star, 28, appeared with a bored expression on his face after revealing he was the only one still awake while the Talentless founder, 38, and two other pals fell asleep watching Sandra Bernhard's film, The King of Comedy.

"Boyz night was wild," text – complete with four "sleeping in bed" emojis – over the video read.

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors in October last year after she hosted SNL.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Kardashians star opened up about their relationship – which she confirmed on Instagram earlier this month – jokingly telling the longtime talk show host, "I guess it's not official until you post."