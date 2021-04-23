Kim Kardashian has been working toward getting her license to practice law since 2019

Kim Kardashian Studies in a Tiny String Bikini as She Preps for Bar Exam

Studying can be fun too!

Kim Kardashian posted a racy picture Thursday of herself preparing for the bar exam while in a string bikini.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, posed while in a tan string bikini seated at a table outside filled with her laptop, textbooks and flashcards.

"Studying in the Sun ☀️ 📚," the mom-of-four captioned the image as she gears up to take the bar exam.

"What law school is this??? Asking for a friend? LOL," her friend Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban teased in the comments section.

Kardashian revealed in an interview with Vogue in April 2019 that she had begun a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

California, as well as three other U.S. states, offers a path to passing the bar without attending law school by "reading the law," or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge. Since Kardashian passed the baby bar last year, she was allowed to continue for three more years of study.

Passing the bar also determines Kardashian's next steps when it comes to business ventures.

The mogul is behind KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and SKIMS and recently filed a trademark for Skkn by Kim (covering the skincare, hair care, nail care and supplements categories).

However, she told WWD recently that she won't start another business until she has earned her license to practice law.

"I want to finish that, before I connect with something else," she told the outlet.

Kardashian's motives to become a lawyer stem from her passion about criminal justice reform.

A source told PEOPLE in December that the KKW Beauty founder is "very focused on work and causes."