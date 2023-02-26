Kim Kardashian Struggles with Stairs in Skintight Dolce & Gabbana Dress at Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian avoided a potentially disastrous moment at Milan Fashion Week.

The Kardashians star, 42, struggled walking up the stairs at Saturday's Dolce & Gabbana F/W 2023 runway show as she sported a skintight jeweled red vintage dress by the designer, which she had deconstructed into a two-piece ensemble.

"Round two. Come on," said Kardashian as she attempted to climb the steps in a since-expired video from hairstylist Chris Appleton's Instagram Story, which was shared by Page Six.

Appleton, 39, supported her from behind, telling Kardashian: "Go on, girl. You got this."

The near fashion emergency came after her sister Kendall Jenner had a similar mishap in another Dolce & Gabbana dress while walking up some stairs at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Portofino, Italy wedding last May.

Kim explained to Vogue in a backstage video that her D&G number was made circa 1994 and it was originally a long dress, explaining they "kind of modernized it a little bit, made it a crop."

The look was completed with a mini handbag made in the same material, and Kardashian noted she had had versions made for her daughters North West, 9, and 5-year-old Chicago, which will make her "look like the best mom ever."

The SKIMS mogul said she also hopes her kids will wear the dress one day, after it goes into her Dolce & Gabbana archive following Saturday's runway show.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and North West Team Up for Another TikTok Dance: 'The Things North Makes Me Do'

"I hope my kids want to wear [it] one day. I hope North and Chicago, they can wear this to prom, they can wear this to a formal dance school, they can wear it to whatever they want," added Kardashian. "They can wear it on a night out clubbing. I'm not gonna be stingy with my Dolce archive."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim shares North and Chicago, as well as sons Saint, 7, and 3-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West.