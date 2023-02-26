Lifestyle Style Kim Kardashian Struggles with Stairs in Skintight Dolce & Gabbana Dress at Milan Fashion Week "Round two. Come on," Kardashian said, as she attempted to scale some steps at Milan Fashion Week in a skintight Dolce & Gabbana vintage dress By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 26, 2023 06:59 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: WWW.LUCASGRO.EU / BACKGRID Kim Kardashian avoided a potentially disastrous moment at Milan Fashion Week. The Kardashians star, 42, struggled walking up the stairs at Saturday's Dolce & Gabbana F/W 2023 runway show as she sported a skintight jeweled red vintage dress by the designer, which she had deconstructed into a two-piece ensemble. "Round two. Come on," said Kardashian as she attempted to climb the steps in a since-expired video from hairstylist Chris Appleton's Instagram Story, which was shared by Page Six. Kim Kardashian Shares Sultry New Bikini Pics Taken by 'Long Handed' Sister Kendall Jenner Appleton, 39, supported her from behind, telling Kardashian: "Go on, girl. You got this." The near fashion emergency came after her sister Kendall Jenner had a similar mishap in another Dolce & Gabbana dress while walking up some stairs at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Portofino, Italy wedding last May. Kim explained to Vogue in a backstage video that her D&G number was made circa 1994 and it was originally a long dress, explaining they "kind of modernized it a little bit, made it a crop." See Kendall Jenner Make Rare Runway Appearance at Prada Show During Milan Fashion Week The look was completed with a mini handbag made in the same material, and Kardashian noted she had had versions made for her daughters North West, 9, and 5-year-old Chicago, which will make her "look like the best mom ever." The SKIMS mogul said she also hopes her kids will wear the dress one day, after it goes into her Dolce & Gabbana archive following Saturday's runway show. RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and North West Team Up for Another TikTok Dance: 'The Things North Makes Me Do' "I hope my kids want to wear [it] one day. I hope North and Chicago, they can wear this to prom, they can wear this to a formal dance school, they can wear it to whatever they want," added Kardashian. "They can wear it on a night out clubbing. I'm not gonna be stingy with my Dolce archive." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kim shares North and Chicago, as well as sons Saint, 7, and 3-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West.