Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Miami with New Honey-Blonde Hair Color — See Her Transformation

The Kardashians star toned down her icy blonde hair for the holiday season

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 2, 2022 02:22 PM
Kim Kardashian Steps Out with New Honey Hair Color
Photo: Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Kim Kardashian is a new shade of blonde.

The SKIMS creator stepped out in Miami at an Art Basel event on Dec. 1 hosted by W Magazine and Burberry with a new hair color. Kardashian toned down her platinum locks into a honey blonde shade instead.

Conceptualized by Kardashian's go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton, the rich shade puts a subtle twist on her already blonde locks. She wore her hair long and loose around her shoulders and with a futuristic pair of pants and black leather-like bandeau top.

The mom of four originally bleached her hair for the Met Gala in May — to coordinate with her Marilyn Monroe dress — and has kept her tresses light ever since.

The Kardashians star, 42, shared that she would "risk getting my hair to fall out" for the look in her sister Kylie Jenner's Married to the Met video posted right after the Gala in May.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a>
MEGA

"I cannot believe you're really dyeing your hair," Jenner, 24, said to Kardashian in the video. "You're so bold for that."

Appleton was on hand for that job, spending 14 hours to take Kardashian's normally dark hair to the icy shade she was going for.

"The hair look was simple to highlight the platinum color, giving the hair color and dress the attention," Appleton told Vogue at the time. "I wanted it to be iconic to Marilyn, but also iconic to Kim when she has her blonde moment."

In September, Kardashian shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she planned to stay blonde "for a minute" and shared that she's still enjoying this era. She added that it takes upwards of eight hours to bleach her roots, which she's sometimes too "lazy" to deal with.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

And while she spends plenty of time dyeing her hair, the Kardashians star hasn't had to deal with any gray hairs yet. "I have not gone gray yet — I haven't had gray hair yet. Isn't that weird?" Kardashian asked host Kelly Ripa, who replied, "You're probably not going to. It's not like your life isn't stressful. If one were to go gray, it would have happened to you by now. You're free and clear."

Kardashian's outing at Art Basel comes on the heels of her statement condemning Balenciaga — a brand she frequently works with and wears — for two controversial photo shoots it recently released.

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns," she wrote in a statement on social media on Nov. 27. "But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened."

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

The next day, Balenciaga released a formal statement apologizing for the ad campaigns, one of which featured children carrying teddy bears wearing what appeared to be bondage gear and another that involved a reference to a Supreme Court case on child porn.

Creative director Demna issued his own statement on the matter on Dec. 2, writing on Instagram, "As much as I would sometimes like to provoke a thought through my work, I would NEVER have an intention to do that with such an awful subject as child abuse that I condemn."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Not Gone Gray Yet' After Revealing It Takes 8 Hours to Bleach Her Roots Blonde
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Kim Kardashian Condemns Balenciaga's Controversial Teddy Bear Shoot: 'Disgusted and Outraged'
balenciaga teddybear controversy
A Timeline of Balenciaga's Ad Campaign Scandal
Demna Gvasalia attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill Room on November 10, 2021 in New York City.
Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Apologizes for 'Inappropriate' Campaign: 'Child Abuse I Condemn — Period'
Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France
Kylie Jenner Addresses Criticism for Sharing New Photos of Son During Balenciaga Controversy
Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham burning their Balenciaga shoes
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Set Their Balenciaga Sneakers on Fire Amid Brand's Controversy
Balenciaga storefront
Balenciaga Wipes Brand's Instagram, Addresses Controversial Campaigns: 'This Was a Wrong Choice'
Washing Hair
What Does Purple Shampoo Do? We Asked the Experts
Kendall Jenner Admits She Peed in an Ice Bucket on the Way to the Met Gala
Kendall Jenner Shares 'Mortifying' Moment of Peeing in an Ice Bucket on the Way to the Met Gala
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Kim Kardashian Says Ripley's Was Not Going to Lend Her Marilyn Monroe Dress 'Until Kris Jenner Called'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Kim Kardashian Says She Expected Backlash for Wearing Marilyn Monroe Dress: 'I Get That'
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Machine Gun Kelly Says His Spiked Purple Suit at the 2022 AMAs Is 'Uncomfortable to Pee In'
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Is Greeted by a Tiny Admirer, Plus Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Kim Kardashian and More
Kim Kardashian arrives to ABC's "Good Morning America" in Times Square on September 20, 2022 in New York City.
Kim Kardashian Has to Take Her Top Off to Text When Wearing Built-In Gloves: 'It's a Real Issue'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
gigi-hadid, kylie jenner; maisie williams
All of the Stars Who Rocked the '90s Bleached Eyebrow Trend at Paris Fashion Week