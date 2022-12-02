Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Miami with New Honey-Blonde Hair Color — See Her Transformation

Kim Kardashian is a new shade of blonde.

The SKIMS creator stepped out in Miami at an Art Basel event on Dec. 1 hosted by W Magazine and Burberry with a new hair color. Kardashian toned down her platinum locks into a honey blonde shade instead.

Conceptualized by Kardashian's go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton, the rich shade puts a subtle twist on her already blonde locks. She wore her hair long and loose around her shoulders and with a futuristic pair of pants and black leather-like bandeau top.

The mom of four originally bleached her hair for the Met Gala in May — to coordinate with her Marilyn Monroe dress — and has kept her tresses light ever since.

The Kardashians star, 42, shared that she would "risk getting my hair to fall out" for the look in her sister Kylie Jenner's Married to the Met video posted right after the Gala in May.

MEGA

"I cannot believe you're really dyeing your hair," Jenner, 24, said to Kardashian in the video. "You're so bold for that."

Appleton was on hand for that job, spending 14 hours to take Kardashian's normally dark hair to the icy shade she was going for.

"The hair look was simple to highlight the platinum color, giving the hair color and dress the attention," Appleton told Vogue at the time. "I wanted it to be iconic to Marilyn, but also iconic to Kim when she has her blonde moment."

In September, Kardashian shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she planned to stay blonde "for a minute" and shared that she's still enjoying this era. She added that it takes upwards of eight hours to bleach her roots, which she's sometimes too "lazy" to deal with.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

And while she spends plenty of time dyeing her hair, the Kardashians star hasn't had to deal with any gray hairs yet. "I have not gone gray yet — I haven't had gray hair yet. Isn't that weird?" Kardashian asked host Kelly Ripa, who replied, "You're probably not going to. It's not like your life isn't stressful. If one were to go gray, it would have happened to you by now. You're free and clear."

Kardashian's outing at Art Basel comes on the heels of her statement condemning Balenciaga — a brand she frequently works with and wears — for two controversial photo shoots it recently released.

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns," she wrote in a statement on social media on Nov. 27. "But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened."

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

The next day, Balenciaga released a formal statement apologizing for the ad campaigns, one of which featured children carrying teddy bears wearing what appeared to be bondage gear and another that involved a reference to a Supreme Court case on child porn.

Creative director Demna issued his own statement on the matter on Dec. 2, writing on Instagram, "As much as I would sometimes like to provoke a thought through my work, I would NEVER have an intention to do that with such an awful subject as child abuse that I condemn."