Kim Kardashian Wears Curve-Hugging Dress and Statement Jewelry for Rare Night Out
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been keeping a low profile since her split from husband Kanye West became official in February
Kim Kardashian got all dressed up for a night on the town.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, showed off her signature curves in a ruched, form-fitting long white dress that she was photographed wearing as she stepped out of her Mercedes-Maybach while heading to dinner at a private residence on Friday. Beforehand, she waited in her car for the results of a rapid COVID-19 test.
Kardashian accessorized the minimal, sexy design with a chunky collar necklace, cuff bracelet, her beloved clear pumps and a miniature sterling silver Hermès handbag. She wore the same curve-hugging look to film a new video with Vogue titled "End of an Era: At Home with Kim Kardashian," published Monday.
The star's sighting comes after a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian will continue to live in the $60 million Hidden Hills mansion she shares with Kanye West, 43, as they divide assets amid their divorce.
"Kim plans on staying at the Hidden Hills house with the kids. This is their home and Kim doesn't want to move right now at least," the source said. Kardashian and the four children she shares with West — daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May — have been living in the home, while West has been back and forth between L.A. and his ranch in Wyoming.
"Kanye lives elsewhere but is happy that Kim is staying at the family house," the source continued. "They both agree that the less stress the kids experience, the better. Kanye loves his kids. He wants them to be happy. He doesn't want to fight with Kim about anything."
News of Kardashian and West's split came after a tumultuous period for the pair, who appeared to be on the brink of divorce last summer before reconnecting and spending private time together with their children.
Then, in January, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian had been working with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser and planned to file for divorce from West. Kardashian officially filed for divorce in February.
"They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," one insider said. "And Kim is okay with it."