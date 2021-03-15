Kim Kardashian Wears Curve-Hugging Dress and Statement Jewelry for Rare Night Out

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been keeping a low profile since her split from husband Kanye West became official in February

Kim Kardashian got all dressed up for a night on the town.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, showed off her signature curves in a ruched, form-fitting long white dress that she was photographed wearing as she stepped out of her Mercedes-Maybach while heading to dinner at a private residence on Friday. Beforehand, she waited in her car for the results of a rapid COVID-19 test.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian accessorized the minimal, sexy design with a chunky collar necklace, cuff bracelet, her beloved clear pumps and a miniature sterling silver Hermès handbag. She wore the same curve-hugging look to film a new video with Vogue titled "End of an Era: At Home with Kim Kardashian," published Monday.

"Kim plans on staying at the Hidden Hills house with the kids. This is their home and Kim doesn't want to move right now at least," the source said. Kardashian and the four children she shares with West — daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May — have been living in the home, while West has been back and forth between L.A. and his ranch in Wyoming.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their four children | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Kanye lives elsewhere but is happy that Kim is staying at the family house," the source continued. "They both agree that the less stress the kids experience, the better. Kanye loves his kids. He wants them to be happy. He doesn't want to fight with Kim about anything."