Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga Campaign

The reality star has been wearing a plethora of Balenciaga creations over the past few months, and now she's cementing her relationship with the brand

Kim Kardashian just made her love for Balenciaga official.

The reality star and beauty mogul, who has been sporting a number of looks from the label's creative director Demna Gvasalia over the past few months, is the face of the luxury brand's latest campaign. The ad is the second installment of Balenciaga's ongoing campaign and was captured by Stef Mitchell.

Giving supermodel sister Kendall Jenner a run for her money, Kardashian, 41, is photographed in the hallway of her Calabasas home dressed in the fashion house's Hourglass coat teamed with sleek boats and a white handbag. Next, Kardashian is seen in a cozy leopard coat with the label's Le Cagole purse and matching boots. Lastly, Kardashian is seen lounging in a bodysuit — a go-to look for the SKIMS founder — which she accessorized with a neon green mini bag and the label's sock booties.

Proving Kardashian is the star of the show, Balenciaga wiped all photos from their Instagram account, leaving only a slideshow of Kardashian in the new campaign. The brand also posted a video of Kardashian checking herself out in the heart-shaped mirror attached to the Le Cagole bag as Bach's Cello Suite No. 1 plays in the background.

BALENCIAGA CAMPAIGN KIM KARDASHIAN Kim Kardashian | Credit: Courtesy BALENCIAGA

Confirming she's currently in a "Balenciaga era," Kardashian previously told The New York Times, "I had a Balmain era, I had a Givenchy era, and this is my Balenciaga era... When I wear clothes designed by Demna, I feel cool. I feel no matter what I wear, it's going to be all right, because he designed it and he's the coolest."

Kardashian's latest gig marks her first for the brand, but she's no rookie. The mom of four has been a part of luxury ads for Balmain — with ex-husband Kanye West — and she and her famous sisters have also starred in Calvin Klein campaigns.

Along with Kardashian, Balenciaga enlisted the help of Isabelle Huppert, models Tommy Blue and Marie-Agnès and singer Justin Bieber at his favorite Los Angeles studio.

BALENCIAGA CAMPAIGN KIM KARDASHIAN Kim Kardashian | Credit: Courtesy BALENCIAGA

It's been a busy past few weeks for Kardashian, who nabbed the People's Choice Awards "Fashion Icon" honor in December of last year.

Last month, Kardashian's shapewear brand SKIMS was valued at $3.2 billion, PEOPLE can confirm. According to Bloomberg, SKIMS was valued at $1.6 billion in April of last year.

Last year, Kardashian's brand increased sales by 90% to about $275 million. It now expects to hit $400 million in 2022, bringing the total funding for the company to $402 million, the outlet adds.

Kardashian previously co-founded SKIMS, which recently launched a collab with Fendi, back in 2019. The brand sells shapewear, as well as loungewear, including pajamas and sweatpants. SKIMS has since also expanded to include items such as sleep robes and turtlenecks as well.