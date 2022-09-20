Kim Kardashian Stands Strong in Stiletto Boots and Thong Bodysuit as New Stuart Weitzman Ambassador

Kim Kardashian is stepping into a new role in true Kim Kardashian style.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old mogul was announced Stuart Weitzman's newest brand ambassador.

"One of the most recognized figures of her generation, Kardashian is a cultural icon and trendsetter synonymous with strength," the luxury shoewear brand noted in a statement, while spotlighting her "global influence and fashion authority."

Kardashian's fronts the brand's fall 2022 "Stand Strong" campaign, celebrating women for stepping into their power.

"This campaign is inspired by both the brand's legacy and vision for the future," Kardashian shared of the role. "Stuart Weitzman's iconic and timeless styles continue to bring the newness women truly want. I am excited to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman's iconic campaigns."

Stuart Weitzman is also partnering with Vital Voices Global Partnership, a non-profit organization committed to investing in women leaders around the world, to further its empowering message.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The black-and-white campaign images photographed by Mario Sorrenti capture The Kardashians star in Stuart Weitzman's newest additions (think sexy stilettos, sandals and chic boots designed with craftsmanship) which are available on stuartweitzman.com.

Styled by editor-in-chief of i-D magazine Alastair McKimm, Kardashian teamed thigh-high boots with a latex bodysuit and oversize hoodie in one of the shots.

She donned her signature beauty — a snatched ponytail and smokey eye moment — courtesy of hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Ariel Tejada.

Mario Sorrenti

Kardashian has had a lot to celebrate when it comes to her business endeavors.

On Sept. 7, she announced the launch of a new private equity firm alongside a former partner at Carlyle Group Inc., Jay Sammons. Named SKKY Partners, the firm will invest in consumer-media and entertainment businesses, consumer products, luxury, hospitality and digital commerce and media according to The Wall Street Journal.

"The exciting part is to sit down with these founders and figure out what their dream is," she explained to WSJ on her involvement in the company. "I want to support what that is, not change who they are in their DNA, but just support and get them to a different level."

Kim Kardashian. Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

The SKIMS founder is also launching a new collection of bra solutions for her billion-dollar shapewear and loungewear brand.

"I've always found bras to be so uncomfortable and constricting. My bra was the first thing I would take off when I got home," Kardashian explained in an exclusive teaser clip shared with PEOPLE on why she wanted to design the innovative range, which is slated to release on Sept. 27.