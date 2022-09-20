Kim Kardashian Stands Strong in Stiletto Boots and Thong Bodysuit as New Stuart Weitzman Ambassador

Kim Kardashian stars in the shoewear brand's powerful fall 2022 campaign

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 20, 2022 12:29 PM
KIM KARDASHIAN STARS IN STUART WEITZMAN FALL CAMPAIGN; credit: Mario Sorrenti
Photo: Mario Sorrenti

Kim Kardashian is stepping into a new role in true Kim Kardashian style.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old mogul was announced Stuart Weitzman's newest brand ambassador.

"One of the most recognized figures of her generation, Kardashian is a cultural icon and trendsetter synonymous with strength," the luxury shoewear brand noted in a statement, while spotlighting her "global influence and fashion authority."

Kardashian's fronts the brand's fall 2022 "Stand Strong" campaign, celebrating women for stepping into their power.

"This campaign is inspired by both the brand's legacy and vision for the future," Kardashian shared of the role. "Stuart Weitzman's iconic and timeless styles continue to bring the newness women truly want. I am excited to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman's iconic campaigns."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> Stuart Weitzman campaign BTS

Stuart Weitzman is also partnering with Vital Voices Global Partnership, a non-profit organization committed to investing in women leaders around the world, to further its empowering message.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The black-and-white campaign images photographed by Mario Sorrenti capture The Kardashians star in Stuart Weitzman's newest additions (think sexy stilettos, sandals and chic boots designed with craftsmanship) which are available on stuartweitzman.com.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> Stuart Weitzman Campaign

Styled by editor-in-chief of i-D magazine Alastair McKimm, Kardashian teamed thigh-high boots with a latex bodysuit and oversize hoodie in one of the shots.

She donned her signature beauty — a snatched ponytail and smokey eye moment — courtesy of hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Ariel Tejada.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">KIM KARDASHIAN</a> STARS IN STUART WEITZMAN FALL CAMPAIGN; credit: Mario Sorrenti
Mario Sorrenti

Kardashian has had a lot to celebrate when it comes to her business endeavors.

On Sept. 7, she announced the launch of a new private equity firm alongside a former partner at Carlyle Group Inc., Jay Sammons. Named SKKY Partners, the firm will invest in consumer-media and entertainment businesses, consumer products, luxury, hospitality and digital commerce and media according to The Wall Street Journal.

"The exciting part is to sit down with these founders and figure out what their dream is," she explained to WSJ on her involvement in the company. "I want to support what that is, not change who they are in their DNA, but just support and get them to a different level."

WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards
Kim Kardashian. Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

The SKIMS founder is also launching a new collection of bra solutions for her billion-dollar shapewear and loungewear brand.

"I've always found bras to be so uncomfortable and constricting. My bra was the first thing I would take off when I got home," Kardashian explained in an exclusive teaser clip shared with PEOPLE on why she wanted to design the innovative range, which is slated to release on Sept. 27.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Skims
Kim Kardashian Introduces New SKIMS Bra Range: 'There Is a Style That Fits Every Single Need' 
WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards
Kim Kardashian Launching Private Equity Firm, SKKY Partners, to Help Budding Entrepreneurs
Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION
Jon Hamm Hits a Premiere in West Hollywood, Plus George & Amal Clooney, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson and More
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
BALENCIAGA CAMPAIGN KIM KARDASHIAN
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga Campaign
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Bella Hadid/Instagram; Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
12 Lingerie Brands Celebrities Have Been Wearing for Years
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Masters champion Tiger Woods holds up the trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony following the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 14, 2019
Celebrities Who Are Billionaires
Athena Calderone Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Crate & Barrel x Athena Calderone, Soho House-Inspired Paint, Plus More New Home Products
celeb skincare lines and their hero products
The Ultimate Summer Skincare Guide from Your Fave Celebs' Beauty Brands
Kim Kardashian SNL
Kim Kardashian's Transformative Year Leading Up to Her 41st Birthday
Miles Teller
Miles Teller Brings a Finnish Canned Cocktail to the U.S. — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Bradley Cooper Named New Celeb Ambassador for Louis Vuitton
Bradley Cooper Lands Role as Louis Vuitton's Newest Ambassador — See His Debut Campaign
Kourtney Kardashian is the new ambassador for BooHoo.
Kourtney Kardashian Embarks on Sustainable Fashion Journey as the New Ambassador of BooHoo 
paris fashion week 2022
Fashion Month Continues in Europe: All the Must-See Photos from London, Milan and Paris