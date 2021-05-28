Kim Kardashian Spoils Mom Kris Jenner with 65 Designer Outfits for Her 65th Birthday

Kanye West made his first appearance on the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians to help with the epic gift reveal

Kim Kardashian is known for dreaming up the most lavish, thoughtful birthday gifts. So when it came time to plan a special present for mom Kris Jenner's 65th birthday last November, Kim, of course, went all out.

Kim, 40, decided to put her styling skills to the test by curating 65 different designer outfits — all perfectly tailored to Kris' exact measurements — and display them for her mom in a museum-like experience at her home. "65 looks for my moms 65th birthday!!!! OMG at his [sic] was so much fun for me to do! #KUWTK," Kim wrote on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

kim kardashian, kris jenner

The KKW Beauty founder said it took "months" for her to work with stylist Danielle Levi and shop for the 65 ensembles, from labels like Comme des Garçons, Jean Paul Gaultier, Gucci and more, chosen for each year of Kris' life.

"I have never gone to this extent before to shop for someone, let alone style looks for someone," Kim said during a confessional. "It's a lot because I want to make sure the stuff looks good on the mannequins, like what order do we put it in? Do we color-coordinate it? I just can't wait to see the look on her face."

kim kardashian, kris jenner

kim kardashian, kris jenner

When it came time to give Kris her present, Kim styled each outfit on a mannequin in a display throughout her home. Kim's husband Kanye West, whom she filed from divorce in Feb. 2021, made his first appearance on season 20 of KUWTK to help put together the elaborate gift. "Could they move the orange and the silver?" Kanye, 43, asked as they made some final touches before Kris arrived.

"Kanye must have moved this thing around so many times just to make sure that it looks really dramatic for when my mom walks in," Kim said.

kim kardashian, kris jenner

When Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 40, got to Kim's home, she greeted them at the door and said, "So I thought that since you're 65, I have created an experience for you."

kim kardashian, kris jenner

Kris walked inside and before even seeing the outfits, she began to tear up. "What's happening?" she asked.

With Kanye and Khloé Kardashian looking on, Kim guided Kris through all the outfits — and her mom was in complete awe. "For your 65th birthday, I know how hard it's been for you to find clothes to wear and dress yourself, so I wanted to help you out. 65 looks," Kim said.

kim kardashian, kris jenner

Kris replied: "Oh my god. These are for me?"

The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch couldn't believe all the designs were really for her, calling the experience "the gift that keeps on giving" and "one of the best days of my life."

kim kardashian, kris jenner

"I'm speechless. I cannot believe what I am walking into," Kris said in a confessional. "This is one of the biggest surprises I've ever had in my entire life. It's certainly so generous, so kind, but the time and the energy that Kim took is the most amazing gift I've ever seen in my life. 65 outfits for 65 years! And it's stunning."

Kris added, "It's like my very own Met Ball."