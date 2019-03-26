Kim Kardashian Sparkles in Sheer Bodysuit for Night Out in Paris with Kimora Lee Simmons

All that glitters isn’t gold – sometimes it’s silver! Just ask Kim Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, rocked a shimmering get-up in Paris on Monday while enjoying a night out with pal Kimora Lee Simmons, 43.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian West picked a sparkly bodysuit with matching sheer Versace tights to celebrate the ladies’ night out.

The KKW beauty guru completed the look with a silver pair of Versace heels, a chunky cardigan that stretched down to her feet and a pair of large black sunglasses.

She showed off the bottom half of her outfit in a video she shared on her Instagram story with the caption, “Paris nights with @kimoraleesimmons.”

Kim Kardashian West TheImageDirect.com

Kim Kardashian West TheImageDirect.com

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Makes a Fashionably Fierce Return to Paris in a Vintage Leopard Catsuit

It’s just the latest bold outfit choice for the reality star, who stepped out for Paris Fashion Week earlier this month in a head-to-toe leopard print ensemble, featuring a form-fitting catsuit, a dramatic trench coat and matching lace-up platform booties.

Kim Kardashian West Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Kardashian West’s return to the City of Lights comes two and a half years after she was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.

Masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from the star in the middle of the night, including a $4 million ring.

RELATED: Inside Kim Kardashian’s Decision to Return to Paris 2 Years After Her Robbery

The incident inspired Kardashian West to step away from the spotlight for several months, and sparked anxiety over returning to the city.

She eventually made her way to Paris for the first time since the robbery in June 2018 to support husband Kanye West and his friend, Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh, at the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2019 menswear show.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Sends Powerful Messages After Opening Up About Paris Robbery on ‘KUWTK’

“I definitely want to be there to support Kanye and Virgil but the last time I was there obviously [was] like a horrific experience for me,” Kardashian West said in an on-camera interview in a December episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “You know, I’m going really cautiously, and I think going for such a short period of time def helps me mentally. But I guess you never know what could happen.”

Kim Kardashian West in Paris in June Chesnot/WireImage

“I have so many special memories in Paris,” she added. “I hope that this trip will just be so good that I can start to remember all the magical things about Paris and why Kanye and I fell in love with it.”

Kardashian West later said that while she’ll “never forget” what happened to her in Paris, she now felt comfortable enough to return to the city and feel safe.