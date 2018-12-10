Kim Kardashian Admits She Sleeps with Her Makeup on 'All the Time' to 'Salvage It for Two Days'

Kim Kardashian West has broken a big beauty rule.

The KKW Beauty mogul, 38, told Busy Philipps during her appearance on Sunday night’s episode of Busy Tonight that it’s not uncommon for her to go to sleep without washing her face.

“Have you ever slept with your makeup on?” Philipps, 39, asked Kardashian West.

“Oh, all the time. Like even if I can’t have glam the next day, I’ll sleep perfectly and maybe I’ll redo my skin, but I try to salvage it for two days,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted.

When she goes to bed, Kardashian West said she also usually sleeps in very minimal clothing after Philipps told her she wears a nightgown.

“I sleep in like, a thong and a little bra,” Kardashian West said.

“That’s what I think you sleep in!” Philipps replied. “What does Kanye sleep in?”

“Nothing. Or his boxers,” Kardashian West revealed.

The reality star also opened up to Philipps about her memorable appearance on the Met Gala red carpet earlier this year, which she called her favorite of all time.

“I love the Met. It’s my favorite event. I just remember, the reason I love it so much is I remember sitting in bed in my old, old house and just sitting online like dreaming of the day, thinking I would never be invited to this. I would never be able to go to a Met Ball,” Kardashian West said.

She added, “And just sit there and dream, like this is my dream. I wish I could go! And so now that I’ve been to like, seven, six, something like that, I don’t know! Dreams do come true.”