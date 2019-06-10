Kim Kardashian Wears Second-Skin Nude Look While Filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The tiny purse trend is officially Kim Kardashian West-approved.

The reality star flaunted her famous figure in a Yeezy bodysuit and matching skintight trousers on Saturday. Kardashian West was snapped out and about in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Encino filming an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians with her sister, Khloé Kardashian.

Kardashian West, 38, accessorized the curve-hugging nude look with one of this season’s most controversial fashion trends: the miniature handbag (already worn by Gigi Hadid, Rihanna and Emily Ratajkowski). She topped off the monochromatic outfit with 90s-inspired sunglasses and nude sandals.

The KKW Beauty founder is gearing up for her next big launch, which she teased on her personal Instagram account as well as the official KKW Beauty account this weekend.

Kardashian West has yet to reveal product details, but the campaign images feature models laying on rocks in the desert wearing minimalistic bodysuits — reminiscent of husband Kanye West’s Yeezy designs. She wrote, “the body perfecting secret” in the captions and announced the June 21 launch date.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sweet message on Instagram in honor of West’s 42nd birthday. Kardashian West posted an intimate screenshot of the couple having a FaceTime conversation, both looking casual in black and white hoodies. In the shot, she poses for the camera while West shares a big grin.

“Happy Birthday. To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me,” the mother of four captioned the Instagram photo. “Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you!”

Sister-in-law Khloé also celebrated the rapper on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday Ye!! Cheers to you always! You are such an incredible husband, daddy, uncle, brother, friend to us all. Thank you for being YOU! Thank you for all that you do and for all that you are! We love you so much!!”