Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Partners with Team USA on Official Loungewear for Olympic Athletes

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kim Kardashian tapped five female Olympic athletes to star in the campaign for SKIMS' first limited-edition Team USA collection

Team USA is going to be sporting Kim Kardashian's SKIMS at the Tokyo Olympics.

Less than two years after launching her wildly popular solution-focused brand, SKIMS, Kardashian, 40, is partnering with Team USA on a limited-edition collection of undergarments, loungewear and sleepwear for all the female athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To celebrate the collection, which will also be available for purchase starting July 12, SKIMS tapped renowned Team USA Olympic athletes to model in the SKIMS x Team USA campaign, including soccer star Alex Morgan, swimmer Haley Anderson, Paralympic Track & Field athlete Scout Bassett, hurdler Dalilah Muhammad and basketball player A'ja Wilson.

skims x team usa collection Olympic swimmer Haley Anderson in SKIMS x Team USA | Credit: Courtesy SKIMS

"These women are incredible role models for younger girls, including my own daughters, showing them that anything is possible if you work hard enough," Kardashian said in a press release. "SKIMS is designed to empower women to feel their best every day and we're excited to work with Team USA to help spread this message."

skims x team usa collection Paralympic track and field athlete Scout Bassett in SKIMS x Team USA | Credit: Courtesy SKIMS

Growing up with an Olympic gold medalist as her step-father (Caitlyn Jenner) Kardashian was always told inspirational stories of the Games. So joining forces with Team USA to dress 626 female athletes is especially meaningful for the star.

skims x team usa collection Olympic track and field athlete Dalilah Muhammad in SKIMS x Team USA | Credit: Courtesy SKIMS

"Ever since I was 10 years old, I've heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner's and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir."

It all came full-circle when Kardashian "received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA 🇺🇸." She added, "I am honored to announce that @skims is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM 🇺🇸."

skims x team usa collection Olympic and professional basketball player A'ja Wilson in SKIMS x Team USA | Credit: Courtesy SKIMS

skims x team usa collection Olympic and professional soccer player Alex Morgan in SKIMS x Team USA | Credit: Courtesy SKIMS

Soon after Kardashian announced the partnership, Jenner (who won the Olympic gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Games) gave the star love and praise. "Wow! Full circle! Amazing! So so proud. Love you. Congratulations!!!" Jenner commented on Instagram.

The Tokyo Olympics are currently scheduled to take place from July 23 through Aug. 8, 2021.