Kim Kardashian announced that her popular shapewear brand would be dropping its first swimwear line earlier this month

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Dive into Swimwear at the SKIMS Swim Pop-Up Shop Opening Celebration in Miami

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the SKIMS SWIM Miami pop-up dinner at SWAN on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloé are once again taking Miami!

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars stepped out in style on Saturday when they attended a party for the opening of Kim's SKIMS Swim pop-up shop.

For the night out — which took place in Miami's Art District — Kim, 41, rocked a metallic bikini top, which she paired with a set of matching pants. The reality star also accessorized her look with a set of oversized sunglasses.

Khloe, 37, meanwhile, stunned in a blue sheer mini dress, which showed off a bikini-style top underneath. She wore a pair of sunglasses while heading to the event as well.

The sisters were joined at the SKIMS Swim shop by a group of supporters, including SKIMS CMO Tracy Romulus, as well as Malika Haqq.

Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian Kim and Khloe Kardashian Attend The Skims Popup In Miami, Florida, USA on March 19, 2022 Credit: Ryan K Rolo/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Kim announced on Twitter and Instagram that her popular shapewear brand SKIMS would be dropping its first swimwear line. At the time, she posted a series of photos of herself modeling the new looks in the water and on the shore.

"You've asked, we've listened 🌊 @SKIMS SWIM launches this Friday, March 18 at 9AM PT," Kim captioned the collection of sultry swimsuit photos.

The collection includes 19 mix-and-match styles in seven solid colors, including the brand's signature skin-toned hues, as well as cobalt and periwinkle, available in sizes XXS to 4X with prices ranging from $32 to $108.

In January, SKIMS was valued at a whopping $3.2 billion, PEOPLE confirmed.

Kim co-founded SKIMS in 2019 and primarily sells shapewear, as well as loungewear, including pajamas, sweatpants, sleep robes, and even turtlenecks.

"I use shapewear as a solution to my styling needs. I always wanted something that would smooth, and sometimes not necessarily change my shape," Kardashian told PEOPLE at the time of her launch. "When I wear sheer garments, I used my shapewear to line things like jumpsuits and gowns."