Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Is Donating $1 Million to Families Affected by COVID-19 with Its Biggest Shapewear Restock

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

It has been nearly impossible to get your hands on Kim Kardashian West’s best-selling SKIMS shapewear pieces since they first launched six months ago. Her solution-focused line sold out within 24 hours, and over 1 million people have signed up for the waitlist in anticipation of the latest drop — which is happening today and bigger than ever!

SKIMS just restocked its largest assortment of shapewear since its debut in September. The company’s full line of innovative and inclusive solutionwear is available again, including pieces like the sculpting bodysuit, mid-waist briefs, core control thong, and above-the-knee shorts. Kardashian West also announced that SKIMS will be donating $1 million to families affected by COVID-19.

“To support mothers and children in need during this time, SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19. On Monday, we’re restocking the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, are able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic,” she said in a statement.

Image zoom Vanessa Beecroft

“I am so grateful to all of you who have supported SKIMS since we first started six months ago. It’s been a dream of mine for so long, and has only been possible because of your love for what we do. Our six-month anniversary has fallen in the middle of a global crisis so more than ever, it’s our responsibility to give back and do what we can to help others.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been wearing shapewear her entire life, and her designs are a new approach to the undergarments based on her own personal experiences. It was important that she not only make pieces more comfortable and durable, but also make them more accessible to every woman and every body type. Her solutionwear line is crafted from proprietary fabric that’s lightweight and breathable, and each item is designed to shape, lift, and enhance the natural shape of the body.

According to the company, SKIMS is the only shapewear brand on the market to offer an extensive range of sizes and colors — it’s available in nine tonal colors in sizes XXS to 5XL, with pieces retailing between $28 and $98. If the restock is anything like the first launch, pieces are sure to sell out quickly.

Image zoom SKIMS

Image zoom SKIMS

Image zoom SKIMS

Image zoom SKIMS

Image zoom SKIMS

