Kim Kardashian Launches SKIMS Shapewear at Nordstrom: Shop Her Designs Before They Sell Out!

Kim Kardashian West‘s shapewear brand, SKIMS, has been in crazy-high demand since it first launched last fall. The solution-focused designs quickly sell out minutes after they hit the online shop, but now, it will be a little bit easier for fans to get their hands on the star’s inclusive line.

Starting today, Kardashian West’s bestselling SKIMS collections — the Solutionwear, Fits Everybody Underwear and accessories (like the Body Tape and Pasties) launch at 25 Nordstrom stores nationwide and Nordstrom.com.

“It was a natural choice to bring SKIMS to Nordstrom as our first retail partner,” Kardashian West, 39, said. “It was essential to me that we launch with the full range of sizes and shades that SKIMS has to offer, which is a value shared by Nordstrom.”

Kardashian West, who said she’s been wearing shapewear her entire life but left like there was a hole in the market, opened up about what inspired her to launch SKIMS during a visit to Good Morning America on Wednesday morning. “I wanted to modernize it and make it a little more comfortable and durable,” she shared. “I’m so happy everyone loves it because it’s my baby. I put so much into it.”

At SKIMS‘ initial launch, the brand consisted of bikini briefs, thongs, bras, waist trainers, bodysuits, thermal leggings and more, retailing from $18 to $98. Since then, Kardashian West’s expanded into cozy knitwear, cotton loungewear, mesh intimates, satin intimates and more. Everything is sold in sizes XXS to 5XL and in nine different tonal colors with even more shades coming as the brand continues to expand.

“I used to have to dye my shapewear with tea bags in the sink to get the right shade of nude that would blend into my skin,” Kardashian West previously told PEOPLE. “I’d blow dry it, then if it needed to make it a shade darker, I’d put more tea bags in again. I’ve only seen two colors — one standard nude and one black.”

She added: “I would create my own shapewear all the time to be my solutions for things. I feel like I’ve been designing shapewear for 15 years.”

If you’re ready to get your hands on some SKIMS of your own, head on over to Nordstrom to get shopping before the popular pieces start to sell out.

