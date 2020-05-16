Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches $8 Face Masks — Shop Them Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The star's solution-focused shapewear brand, which first launched in September 2019, announced its first-ever collection of Seamless Face Masks which hit its website today for shoppers to purchase right now. Inspired by SKIMS' signature Solutionwear garments, the ultra-soft and breathable masks come in five different tonal colors, just like the shapewear, and are comfortable enough for all-day wear so everyone can be protected.

Customers can purchase one mask for $8, a bundle of two masks for $15 or a bundle of four masks for $25 at SKIMS.com.

In addition, to help support those who are most affected by COVID-19, SKIMS has pledged to donate 10,000 of its brand-new face masks to four organizations close to its heart — Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank and National Domestic Workers Alliance.

In late March, SKIMS had its biggest Solutionwear restock to-date since its debut. And to give back during the crisis, Kardashian West announced that with the restock, SKIMS would be donating $1 million to families affected by COVID-19.

“To support mothers and children in need during this time, SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19. On Monday, we’re restocking the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, are able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic,” Kardashian West said in a statement.

“I am so grateful to all of you who have supported SKIMS since we first started six months ago. It’s been a dream of mine for so long, and has only been possible because of your love for what we do. Our six-month anniversary has fallen in the middle of a global crisis so more than ever, it’s our responsibility to give back and do what we can to help others.”

Starting on March 23, SKIMS also donated 20% of all proceeds from its Cotton Collection to Baby2Baby, an organization working to solve food-insecurity for impoverished kids.

Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program is dedicated to helping children and families impacted by the outbreak with food and other supplies like diapers, formula, hygiene products and clothing.