Kim Kardashian Announces SKIMs x Fendi Ready-to-Wear Collection

In addition to SKIMs signature lingerie, the collaboration will also include swimwear and apparel

From the comfort of your bedroom to the runway — and back.

Kim Kardashian West's shapewear and lingerie brand SKIMs is releasing a special collaboration with Italian fashion house Fendi, she announced in an interview with WSJ. Magazine on Monday ahead of the publication's upcoming Innovator Awards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The SKIMs x Fendi ready-to-wear collection will launch on Nov. 9, and feature form-fitting dresses and tops that start at $950. Leggings will retail for $1,100 and the collection also features a $2,950 puffer jacket just in time for winter. Of course, SKIMs signature underwear, shapewear and hosiery will also get a Fendi revamp, printed with the collaboration logo.

The collection additionally will feature swimsuits also in the logo print, and a leather wrap dress in eight shades selling for $4,200.

For the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Nov. Innovator issue celebrating her brand innovator award — out Nov. 13 — with Fendi artistic director Kim Jones, Kardashian West models Fendi x Skims dress and bracelet.

The union was born because of Kardashian West's friendship with Jones, she explains to the outlet. After hearing women in his office liked her garments, Kardashian West says she "sent him a bunch." They first began discussing the collaboration in December of last year, and Kardashian West — who served as fit model for the collection — met Jones in Mexico in March for fitting sessions.

"I really like to be a fit model ... I need to feel it," she explains. "I probably do so much more work than people assume, that might not even be necessary at this point. But I do it."

Kardashian West, 41, launched SKIMs back in September 2019. This past June, it was valued at $1.6 billion dollars. Its success is why the mogul will be recognized at the annual Innovator Awards on Nov. 1.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's Viral 2021 Met Gala Look Has Been Turned Into a Halloween Costume

For the interview, Kardashian West also discusses her estranged husband Kanye West's influence on her brand, and continued involvement.

She says of West, with whom she shares four children, "He has a piece of Skims himself and gives[the team] inspiration but also information. I think he enjoys the process."

Adds the reality TV star, "Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me."

The Innovator Awards — which have been presented for 10 years — honor inspiring talents from a variety of cultural pursuits. Following up last year's all-virtual Innovator Awards, WSJ. Magazine is again premiering a virtual 2021 presentation on the same night as the in-person ceremony in New York City, premiering on Nov. 1 at 8:00 p.m. EST.