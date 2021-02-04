Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Face Masks Just Got Stocked at Nordstrom — Hurry Before They Sell Out

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line has been keeping up with the latest trends. From waffle knit loungewear to velour tracksuits, the star's solution-focused shapewear brand is always evolving. And to help do its part to slow the spread of COVID-19, it launched reusable face masks last May. They've been so popular (just like every other SKIMS piece), that getting your hands on one has been next to impossible — until now: The SKIMS seamless face masks are finally available at Nordstrom.