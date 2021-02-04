Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Face Masks Just Got Stocked at Nordstrom — Hurry Before They Sell Out

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line has been keeping up with the latest trends. From waffle knit loungewear to velour tracksuits, the star's solution-focused shapewear brand is always evolving. And to help do its part to slow the spread of COVID-19, it launched reusable face masks last May. They've been so popular (just like every other SKIMS piece), that getting your hands on one has been next to impossible — until now: The SKIMS seamless face masks are finally available at Nordstrom.
Made from a nylon-spandex blend inspired by the company's shapewear, each one is ultra-soft, stretchy, and breathable. They feature elastic ear straps and minimal pleats that are designed to help them fit more comfortably and securely from nose to chin without being too bulky. Of course, Kardashian's sisters are fans of the masks, but other famous faces they've been spotted on include Bella Hadid and TikTok star Addison Rae. The SKIMS masks have also racked up hundreds of positive ratings from customers who love their look and fit.
"This mask perfectly clings to my face," one wrote. "It really grips around the edges to wherever your face is. It matches every outfit, and I literally wear it every single day! I rave about this mask to anybody who will listen."
Buy It! SKIMS Adult Seamless Knit Face Mask, $8; nordstrom.com
Another added, "It is super flexible and stretchy. It was also super comfortable, and it was very easy to wash. Definitely one of my favorite masks, totally recommend!"
Now that Dr. Anthony Fauci has recommended that citizens start "double-masking," several reviewers have commented on the fact that even with a disposable mask underneath, they can still breathe easily.
"It fits so well and looks really good," one wrote. "I wear it over my disposable mask for added protection, and it creates the perfect barrier while still [allowing me] to comfortably breathe and not fog up my glasses. It is snug, but in a very comfortable way, and doesn't leave any indentations on my face. This is by far the best material face mask out there."
Available in five tonal colors similar to its shapewear, the SKIMS masks cost $8 apiece and are all still in stock on Nordstrom at the time of writing. While you can still get sets of five on SKIMS' website, many colors are low in stock. And what's more is you can simply add one additional mask to your cart and get free shipping at Nordstrom, saving you a few extra bucks.
Considering they've sold out so many times, it's safe to assume they won't be at Nordstrom for much longer. So be sure to add a SKIMS seamless face mask to your cart before they're gone!
Buy It! SKIMS Adult Seamless Knit Face Mask in Sienna, $8; nordstrom.com
Buy It! SKIMS Adult Seamless Knit Face Mask in Cocoa, $8; nordstrom.com
Buy It! SKIMS Adult Seamless Knit Face Mask in Onyx, $8; nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.