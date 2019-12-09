Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Cozy Loungewear Collection Is Finally Available - Shop It Now

Time to get your credit cards ready because Kim Kardashian West‘s highly-anticiatped new SKIMS Cozy Collection is finally available — but already going very fast.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, first announced the new SKIMS Cozy Collection on her Instagram on Wednesday and officially dropped the merchandise on her website, skims.com, on Monday morning.

“OMG I’ve been dying to share this with you guys… it’s probably my most exciting @skims launch yet!!!,” Kardashian West wrote in a caption alongside a shot of herself donning three of the pieces in a cream color while on the phone.

The beauty mogul continued: “The Cozy Collection has pajamas & loungewear pieces that I have been living in at home – I even sleep in this robe sometimes! It comes in 4 amazing colors, you guys are going to die when you feel how soft this fabric is… you will never want to take it off!”

The collection features a tank top, short, pant and robe, all made from ultra soft and breathable boucle yarn and available in four tonal colorwaves (a SKIMS staple): Bone, Dusk, Cocoa and Onyx. Prices range from $52 for the Cozy Knit Tank to $128 for the Cozy Knit Robe.

Within just minutes of launching at 12 p.m. EST, the pants in dusk and onyx were already sold out, while the dusk tank was low in stock.

Last week, Kardashian West gave her sisters a sneak peak at the Cozy Collection.

During a FaceTime call, Khloé Kardashian, 35, told her sister, “They look so cozy. I’m ready to lounge in my SKIMS girl.” Even Khloe’s daughter, True, liked the loungewear.

SKIMS’s Cozy Collection is the latest drop inspired by Kardashian West’s life. Prior to the new loungewear debut, the mother of four launched SKIMS body tape to secure her cleavage when wearing plunging outfits.

“I am so excited you guys. Today we are announcing that we are launching boob tape and we are launching it in three different shades of nudes. We’re also calling it body tape. Usually when you see boob tape like this it comes in one shade,” the star said on her Instagram Story of the ahead of the launch on Nov. 14. “I’ve been working on this for a really long time and I’ve never seen it in different shades before.”

Kardashian West has been open about using tape to give a “mini boob lift effect,” and the struggle of it tearing off her skin when removing it.

“This material is so amazing to wear. It doesn’t really rip off your skin like the gaffer’s tape used to do. That would give me literal scabs and burns for the longest time,” Kardashian West said.

Kardashian West first revealed her game-changing boob hack in 2016 on her website.

“I definitely had to share my tape secret with you guys!! It’s my secret trick to have perfect cleavage in photos. You tape them up so they are super lifted. It takes a little work but trust me it’s all worth it LOL,” she wrote alongside a topless photo of herself covered in duct tape.