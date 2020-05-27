Kim Kardashian’s Coziest SKIMS Collection That Sold Out Instantly Just Got Restocked
Hurry before it sells out again
Kim Kardashian West is giving us a reason to stay snuggled up inside — her SKIMS Cozy Collection is finally back in stock!
It features four lounge-worthy styles, including a scoop-neck tank top, a high-waisted short, a high-waisted pant, and a tie-waist robe, all in three new summer-ready colors: Aqua, Stone, and Camel. The restock also includes two of the brand’s first colors, Onyx and Bone. Each piece is made from a super soft, breathable boucle yarn that’s designed to deliver warmth and comfort with SKIMS’ signature ultra-flattering fit. Sizes run from XXS to 4XL and prices range from as little as $52 for the Cozy Knit Tank to $128 for the Cozy Knit Robe.
Of all the SKIMS collections the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has created, this has been one of her most popular to date. It was so highly anticipated that when it dropped back in December, it sold out that same day. In fact, within just minutes of launching, two colors of the Cozy Knit Pant were already sold out.
RELATED: Does Kim Kardashian's Shapewear Line Live Up to the Hype? 12 PEOPLE Editors Tried It to Find Out
“The Cozy Collection has pajamas & loungewear pieces that I have been living in at home – I even sleep in this robe sometimes,” Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram post before the collection’s initial launch. “You guys are going to die when you feel how soft this fabric is… you will never want to take it off!”
To celebrate the launch of its new colors, SKIMS introduced a new campaign inspired by staying connected while staying at home. The retro-esque video features three best-friend duos chilling in their Cozy Collection pieces while catching up over the phone.
If you want to do the same, you’ll want to move quickly on your favorite styles. Considering how quickly the Cozy Collection sold out last time, we have no doubt this one will be gone just as fast.
Buy It! SKIMS Cozy Knit Tank in Aqua, $52; skims.com
Buy It! SKIMS Cozy Knit Short in Stone, $58; skims.com
Buy It! SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe in Bone, $128; skims.com
Buy It! SKIMS Cozy Knit Pant in Camel, $88; skims.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.