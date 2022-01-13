Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Continues Team USA Partnership for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

SKIMS will outfit all female members of Team USA and offer the limited-edition collection for purchase starting Jan. 25

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is continuing its collaboration with Team USA.

After outfitting all of Team USA in her SKIMS loungewear and undergarments at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kardashian, 41, announced the continuation of the partnership for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Like the first launch, each item in the limited-edition collection will be available for the public to shop starting Jan. 25 on SKIMS' website, but this time, with even more offerings than before. Each female competing for Team USA in the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will also receive the full line to sport while in Beijing.

"I'm thrilled that SKIMS and Team USA are continuing to partner for these Winter Games. Our collection of lounge and sleepwear was designed with these inspiring women in mind, and I'm so proud that Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be wearing SKIMS again during their downtime!" Kardashian said in a press release.

SKIMS x Team USA; Credit: Vanessa Beecroft / SKIMS Credit: Vanessa Beecroft / SKIMS

This drop was designed with the colder, winter temperatures in mind for both the athletes and fans.

"Team USA's first collection with SKIMS was a huge hit with both athletes and fans and we're thrilled to bring another collection to life as we head into the Winter Games. This new collection features warmer materials, bringing extra comfort to Team USA's athletes as they compete in cooler temperatures," said Peter Zeytoonjian, Senior Vice President of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties, in a release.

SKIMS x Team USA; Credit: Vanessa Beecroft / SKIMS Credit: Vanessa Beecroft / SKIMS

To commemorate the exciting launch, SKIMS celebrated the athletes heading to Bejing in a campaign shot by photographer Vanessa Beecroft. The athletes, including snowboarder Chloe Kim, rower Oksana Masters, ice dancer Madison Chock, bobsleigher Aja Evans, speedskater Maame Biney and figure skater Amber Glenn, were each selected for their ability to inspire the next generation of young female athletes.

When Kardashian first partnered with Team USA for the Summer Games in July 2021, she shared how special it felt given her relationship with Olympic gold medalist step-father Caitlyn Jenner.

"Ever since I was 10 years old, I've heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner's and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir."

SKIMS x Team USA; Credit: Vanessa Beecroft / SKIMS Credit: Vanessa Beecroft / SKIMS

"It all came full-circle when Kardashian "received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA 🇺🇸." She added, "I am honored to announce that @skims is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM 🇺🇸."

The 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony will air the morning of Feb. 4 in the U.S., as Beijing is 12 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone. The program will be available to watch on local NBC stations as well as NBC Sports and streaming on Peacock.