Kim Kardashian's New SKIMS Bodysuit Collection Is Here - Shop the Super-Flattering Styles Now!

Kim Kardashian West‘s latest SKIMS-ovation is here!

To join her ever-expanding collection of solution-focused shapewear and basics, Kardashian West, 39, designed the ultimate wear-everywhere pieces: compressive, second-skin bodysuits in four new silhouettes.

When Kardashian West first launched SKIMS in September, she released sculpting bodysuits meant to be worn underneath clothing to lift and enhance the butt and chest area. Now, these new bodysuit styles expand the line’s range, reaching even more customer’s needs and wants. And to demonstrate just how functional the new styles are, the fashion mogul modeled the designs on Instagram leading up to the official launch on SKIMS.com on Tuesday.

“You guys have seen me wear this for the longest time. They are the best material. I’ve been wearing nude color bases underneath so much of the stuff that I wear,” Kardashian West said as she modeled the sleeveless, crewneck design. “It’s been a dream of mine to have these base bodysuits for the longest time.”

When launching SKIMS, Kardashian West’s ultimate goal was to solve common problems women faced when purchasing clothing and undergarments. With all the bodysuits she’s worn in the past, the star felt like they gave her “major bra fat,” so she wanted to create one that perfectly smoothed out the torso and back.

“I’m not wearing a different bra than I usually wear so that’s very exciting to me because usually tops like this [I need to],” she said. Kardashian West also used thicker material for the SKIMS bodysuits so they can be worn without any bra underneath it. “With these you don’t have to wear a bra because they hold you,” Kardashian West said.

She also has always been very concerned with “putting things over my head” because it often ruined her finished hair and makeup. So the SKIMS bodysuits were made to stretch, while still maintaining its structure and support.

“It’s extremely stretchy but also compresses really well and just kind of holds you in,” Kardashian West said.

Like the rest of her SKIMS product, the Essential Bodysuit Collection comes in an inclusive size range (from XXS to 5X) and four different flattering tonal shades. Prices are $68 for sleeveless bodysuits (in crew and mockneck) and $78 for long-sleeve bodysuits (in crew and mockneck).

Kardashian West has secretly been incorporating the pieces into her own wardrobe before the launch and says they have already become essential items in her closet. “I wear these as my tops every time I don’t know what to wear under something or if I just want to be really simple,” she said. “These have been my go-to tops for, I would say, the last year and a half.”

If the previous SKIMS launches are any indication, Kardashian West’s new bodysuits are likely to sell out fast — so head over to SKIMS.com to snag yours today.