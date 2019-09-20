Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her New SKIMS Pieces in Sexy Photo Shoot

Who better to model Kim Kardashian West‘s shapewear line than the creator herself?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, flaunted her figure in new photos from her SKIMS line, showing off two black pieces from the collection, a bandeau bra and high-waisted seamless boy shorts.

West posed for two different shots, one laying down, giving viewers a full look at the shapewear pieces and another sitting on her knees, presenting the slimming style of the bottoms.

The model looked tan and toned in both photos, her sleek black hair behind her shoulders as she stared into the camera.

The pictures, which were posted to Instagram Friday, included descriptions of the pieces which come from Kardashian West’s new Fits Everybody collection.

The line is “made from the softest butter fabric” the caption boasts, and “features 2-ply supportive stretch and barely there cuts for a seamless look.”

The bandeau top retails for $20 and the bottoms for $22, adding that all her pieces are available in sizes XXS-4XL in onyx.

While Kardashian West has always embraced her signature curves, she has never been ashamed to admit that she gets by with a little help from shapewear to enhance her famous figure — a body that has become so iconic to pop culture that she immortalized it with a perfume bottle designed after a bust of her naked chest and torso.

But still, the star admits she was never completely satisfied with the spandex pieces she wore to smooth and slim her physique.

“I use shapewear as a solution to my styling needs. I always wanted something that would smooth, and sometimes not necessarily change my shape,” Kardashian West told PEOPLE after launching SKIMS. “When I wear sheer garments, I used my shapewear to line things like jumpsuits and gowns.”

So, the business mogul realized it was time to create a solution-focused shapewear brand, SKIMS Solutionwear, herself.

“I would create my own shapewear all the time to be my solutions for things. I feel like I’ve been designing shapewear for 15 years,” Kardashian West says. “I’m so proud of the line. I’m so proud of the fabric. I made things that haven’t really been made before,” she adds, pointing out the one-leg bike short.

SKIMS consists of bikini briefs, thongs, bras, waist trainers, bodysuits, thermal leggings and more, retailing from $18 to $98. They are sold in sizes XXS to 5XL, three tensions depending on the support you want and in nine different tonal colors at launch, with even more shades coming as the brand continues to expand.