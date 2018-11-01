Kim Kardashian West and her sisters took their Victoria’s Secret Angel Halloween costumes very seriously. They not only borrowed wings from the VS archives, but Kim hosted a runway show for her sisters at her home.

Kardashian West, 38, shared a montage video featuring various clips of Kourtney, 39, Khloé, 34, Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 21, walking up and down a faux-catwalk wearing their Victoria’s Secret lingerie and white angel wings straight from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show archives. “I love u my sisters. Forever my angels,” the she captioned the video.

The KKW Beauty mogul was the KarJenner sister who actually came up with the idea to do a group Angel costume for Halloween this year. “I wrote to my sisters a few months ago and was like, ‘Girls, let’s do a theme. I sent over a couple ideas, and I said we have to be Victoria’s Secret Angels. They all loved it,” Kardashian West told Refinery29.

She added, “We called Victoria’s Secret, and those are the original wings and outfits of the girls on the runway from the previous year. They have been so great to us and sent us the real runway looks,” she says. “It was such a special night, and it was so fun to do it all together.”

Khloé, who along with Kylie, flaunted her post-baby abs in the lingerie worn for the costume, was a bit apprehensive about the idea at first. “Kimberly thank you so much for thinking of the VS angels costume and for getting @VictoriasSecret to loan us everything! I was uncomfortable thinking of doing this bc I just had a baby but thank you to ALL of my sisters for being the best support & now we have the best memories!” she tweeted.

One fan tried to boost Khloé’s confidence by writing, “KoKo you were THAT bitch wearing that!! You were the one all of us were staring at! You looked/look flawless always, and not ever feel insecure about the beautiful body you have. I love you.”

Thank you!!! I can’t explain it but you just feel different after baby. I love it all and I wouldn’t trade any if it for the world but being in lingerie publicly is scary lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 1, 2018

Khloé then replied and admitted that showing off her body after a baby isn’t as easy for her as it may seem.

She wrote, “Thank you!!! I can’t explain it but you just feel different after baby. I love it all and I wouldn’t trade any if it for the world but being in lingerie publicly is scary lol.”