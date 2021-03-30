Kim Kardashian Is the Latest Celebrity to Profess Her Love for These Anti-Breakage Hair Ties

While the antics of actual royalty are deeply fascinating, the Kardashians — American royalty, for all intents and purposes — are no less captivating. Kim alone has a combined social media following of 281.6 million people, and the family of entrepreneurs knows exactly how to optimize the world's obsession with their lives: an enormous web of their own products. So when Kim spotlights a product that's not her own creation, you know the love is big — and such is the case with Slip scrunchies.