Kim Kardashian West had a very chic meeting with Roberto Cavalli’s new creative director Peter Dundas at a “lunch for three” on Saturday.











Kardashian West stuck to what has become her maternity style staple during her second pregnancy — wearing a bodycon army green dress with an oversized matching duster.

The 34-year-old, who’s due in December, shockingly didn’t wear her typical full-face of makeup for the fashion-forward meet up. Her most prominent accessory? A growing baby bump.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

“Lunch for 3,” Kardashian West wrote on a photo with the Norwegian born designer.

And, no surprise here, the star didn’t leave the outing without a selfie. Kardashian West and Dundas posed – sunglasses on – for a second photo. Noticeably missing? The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s new go-to tongue-out expression.

“Too many laughs today,” she wrote, adding, “*But very serious faces for the gram.”

