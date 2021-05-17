Kim Kardashian Shows Off Flashy Diamond and Opal Grill in KKW Beauty Lip Kit Campaign

Kim Kardashian doesn't wear grills very often, but when she does it always becomes an instant fashion moment.

The style and beauty mogul, 40, has dabbled in diamond grills and flaunted the different designs on social media. But she hasn't shared a close-up look at one of her favorite, flashiest accessories in a few years, until now.

Kardashian dressed up her look in a KKW Beauty campaign to promote the brand's 3-piece lip kit sets by wearing a custom diamond grill accented with opals (the star's birthstone). She filmed a few clips of herself wearing the grill and posted them to her Instagram Story. She also popped on a different grill on her top set of teeth and laughed while she made a face showing off the gold covering to the camera.

Kardashian first revealed the newest addition to her grill collection in March when she shot the KKW Beauty lip kit campaign. "New opal birthstone grill alert," she wrote on Instagram.

Kardashian tagged Brooklyn-based jeweler, Gabby Elan Jewelry, who created the custom piece for her.

The KKW Beauty mogul also modeled her "KIM" diamond grill to promote her new lip launch. The design is one she first debuted to fans in 2018.