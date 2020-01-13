Kim Kardashian Shows Off Cartier Necklace Kanye West Had Made from a Sentimental Text He Sent

When it comes to gifts, it’s hard to top Kanye West.

The 42-year-old rapper is known for showering his wife, Kim Kardashian West, with over-the-top, thoughtful presents — gifting her with everything from a hand-painted Hermès Birkin bag by a famous artist for her 39th birthday this past October, to charity donations given to the organizations close to her heart.

On Sunday, Kim showed off one of Kanye’s latest present: a custom necklace he had made out of a sentimental text message he had previously sent Kim.

“If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me,” Kim wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her wearing the jewelry.

“He took an amazing vintage a Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out,” she added. “He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts ✨.”

Along with the photo of the star wearing the necklace, Kim showed the original text message with her husband’s words that also featured a photo looking out the window of their Los Angeles home.

The “Flashing Light” singer wrote in the message:

“This is your life.

Married with four kids.

Get people out of jail.

Cover of Vogue.

Go to church every week with your family.

Dreams come true.”

Back in September, Kim gave viewers a peek inside Kanye’s texts, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The KKW beauty mogul played a round of “Show Me Your Phone” with host Jimmy Fallon, where the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off one adorable text Kanye had sent her, just after he bought a ranch for their family in Wyoming.

In the message, which included a photo of the property, dubbed “West Lake,” Kanye wrote: “The first ranch in our family. 50 years from now this will mean so much to us.”

“I told you, it’s sweet,” Kim said about reading the message. “He got a ranch in Wyoming and … there’s something that’s called West Lake. So he took a picture of it and that’s like, a sign. He’s so excited to maybe be moving to Wyoming. Well, not full time.”

Kim and Kanye share four children: 8-month-old Psalm, Saint, 4, North, 6, and Chicago, who turns 2 on Wednesday.

The family is currently splitting their time between their Wyoming ranch and their home in Southern California.

“We love Wyoming, it’s always been such an amazing place,” Kim said on The Tonight Show.

“I love L.A., so I envision summers, I envision some weekends [in Wyoming],” she continued. “But yeah, we love it. It’s like, the prettiest place you’ve seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.”