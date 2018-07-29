Kim Kardashian Rocks Short Bob as Sisters Kendall and Khloé Praise Her New Look

Kim Kardashian West may be rocking a brand new bob, but it’s her toned physique that’s attracting the most attention.

While attending the City of Hope poker tournament on Sunday, Kendall Jenner jokingly shared that she was “really concerned” about her older sister’s appearance.

“What?” Kardashian West replied, with a shocked tone to her voice.

“Like, you look so skinny,” the 22-year-old model added.

Enthusiastically, the mother of three responded by saying, “Oh my god, thank you.”

“Of course,” Jenner replied.

Her 34-year-old sister Khloé Kardashian also chimed in by saying: “I’ve never seen a human being look as good as you.”

Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“You’re like a walking Facetune doll,” Kardashian added, as she continued to compliment the KKW Beauty mogul.

“Listen to me,” Jenner interjected while holding up a tiny black purse. “My purse is as tiny as you.”

“Oh my god the compliments!” Kardashian West replied, before panning her camera all over her body, to show all of her followers just what her sisters were talking about.

Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Later on, the two moms also showed off their new, matching hairstyles.

“Moms with bobs,” Kardashian West intoned, while her sister added the equally true statement: “Bobs with moms.”

Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Just three days after tweeting she wanted to shed a more weight before bringing back her “favorite” short bob hairstyle, the Revenge Body host decided to bring back her “favorite” blunt bob hairstyle on Thursday.

Meanwhile, her older sister first debuted her hair during a date night with Kanye West on Saturday, as the two stepped out in Los Angeles.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West SPW/SplashNews.com

While the Kardashians love to switch up their hairstyles with wigs and extensions, it seems like Kardashian West’s new ‘do is here to stay.

On Sunday, her hairstylist Chris Appleton commented on how good her “cut” looked.

“How 💣does Kim look with this new FRESH AF cut!” he captioned a video of the reality star.