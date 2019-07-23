Kim Kardashian West is speaking out after her longtime personal photographer and close friend Marcus Hyde has been accused of soliciting nude photographs from multiple aspiring models.

Although Kardashian West, 38, did not reference Hyde by name, a message shared on her Instagram Story hinted that she was referring to his recent allegations.

“I have been reading all of the messages and stories from women regarding inappropriate and inexcusable behavior of a photographer I have worked with in the past,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and aspiring lawyer wrote.

“My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences. I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with,” Kardashian West continued. “We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out.”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kardashian West has often traveled the world with Hyde and was photographed by him in Bali just days before he was involved in a near-fatal car accident last year. She and husband Kanye West both donated $25,000 to Hyde after the accident.

Hyde made his first public appearance since the crash in April at West’s Easter Sunday Service at Coachella where he was pictured sitting in a wheelchair in between Kardashian West and her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Image zoom Marcus Hyde/Instagram

On Monday, Ariana Grande, who has also been photographed by Hyde, seemingly spoke out about the allegations in her Instagram Story. In her post, she told all models and artists that they should not shoot with photographers who “make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don’t want to.”

She added, “If you want to, sick. but if you don’t, please don’t. If they tell you you have to pay more money if you’re clothed that’s f—d and I’m sorry that has happened to you. I promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there.”

The accusations began on Sunday after Los Angeles-based model Sunnaya Nash shared several screenshots of a direct message exchange between herself and Hyde, that began after he made a post on Instagram, seeking out models to photograph.

As their back-and-forth began, Hyde asked the model, who goes by the Instagram handle @sunnnaya, whether she had any nude photographs to send him.

“Nude?” he wrote.

“I don’t have nude photos,” the model responded, to which Hyde replied, “It’s 2k then.”

“But nude is free?” Nash asked.

“Ya,” the photographer replied.

Image zoom Diet Prada/Instagram

Nash then said that while she would feel comfortable doing a nude photo shoot, she didn’t want to send Hyde any nude photographs of herself beforehand.

“Then don’t,” he replied, in additional screenshots of the exchange shared by popular Instagram account Diet Prada.

When she asked whether Hyde would still be willing to do the photo shoot with her, he shared that he would, but only if she agreed to pay him the money. “Bc i wont send you nudes myself before shooting?” she asked.

“Yeah. Gotta see if your worth it,” he replied, adding that he was “serious” after she laughed at the proposition.

“Miss me with that s— boo,” she wrote. “Yeah, you wack.”

“Find someone else,” he replied. “Ill keep shooting celebs.”

Image zoom Sunnaya/Instagram

Since Nash spoke out, other women began sharing their own experiences with Hyde in direct messages to Diet Prada, which the account then posted on its Instagram Story either anonymously or with permission.

Hyde has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.