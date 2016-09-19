Kim Kardashian has never been shy when it comes to sharing her physique. So, of course, her recent trip to Miami has been a parade of one see-through, chest-baring ensemble after the next. However, some people out there still appear to be operating under the misapprehension that Kim cares in the slightest what you think about her apparel, her body, or her decision whether or not to bare said body in public. Or that any of your thoughts about those things are going to change the decisions she makes in the slightest. But thankfully, the reality star is here, once again, to clear up for the ten thousandth time that she truly DGAF.

On Monday, the mobile mogul kicked off the week on her website and app, sharing a look back at all the many completely sheer outfits she’s been loving lately, offering helpful tips on where you can score your own nearly nude apparel. (WARNING: Some NSFW photos to follow.)

In a post entitled, “Sheer Nipple Vibes” filed under “My Favs,” Kim writes, “I have always loved sheer—I just don’t GAF, LOL.” It seems the mother of two is simply joining the ranks of her fellow female celebs who can’t be bothered with your discomfort surrounding the appearance of their naked breasts, like Rihanna or that other pro-nipple advocate in the family, Kendall Jenner.

Kim has repeatedly stated she truly does not understand the uproar sharing these nude images or wearing minimal clothing causes, considering at this point we have all seen her bare form in pretty much every possible context. And it’s worth re-iterating, what some might refer to as trashy, others might call downright feminist.

Long story short, it appears the “Free The Nipple” movement just found a perfect new spokeswoman.