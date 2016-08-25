Back then, it was all about the sequins

Kim Kardashian #TBTs the 2009 VMAs...But We Helped Her Out By Rounding Up the Rest

Kim Kardashian West missing a solid TBT moment is equivalent to Kanye West skipping out on a chance to grab the mic at the VMAs; it’s just never going to happen. And with the event coming up on Sunday, there’s no better time for Kardashian to reminisce about her first appearance at the show in 2009, long before she became staple with West on the event’s red carpet.

Kardashian dug deep into her archives to pull out some golden photos of herself, Jonathan Cheban and Kimora Lee Simmons en route to the after party, which she shared on her website.

“In 2009, Jonathan and I went to the MTV Video Music Awards together in New York,” Kim wrote in the post. “Can you believe how young we look in these photos?!”

The star went on to remember her night, writing, “I wore an Antik Batik dress and Mario [Dedivanovic] did my makeup. After the show, Jonathan and I went to the after-party at Avenue in the Meatpacking District, where we met up with Kimora Lee Simmons (who was also wearing a sequin minidress, lol). We had such a great time that night!”

And we’re joining in on the nostalgia, looking back at Kardashian’s VMAs outfits through the years. Up first, her silver sheer-backed KaufmanFranco gown in 2011, followed by her plunging Balmain mini dress in 2014. And last but not least, her khaki lace-up Balmain gown that she wore last year while pregnant with her son Saint West.