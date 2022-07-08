Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Daughter North Asking Photographers to 'Stop' Taking Pictures of Her
North West made quite the statement at Paris Fashion Week.
The 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — who has been tagging along with her mom to fashion shows in Paris this week — held up a handwritten "Stop" sign aimed at photographers during the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show on Wednesday.
Kardashian, 41, shared a series of photos on Instagram Thursday of the mother-daughter duo at the event and ended the carousel with a video of North holding up the sign as she looked directly at the camera.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum explained in the caption, "For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… 😂🫶🏼🫣."
The mom of four added that she's enjoyed having North accompany her all week. "As a mom I'm so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom," she said.
In her post, Kardashian also said she was "so proud of my sweet friend" Olivier Rousteing, who designed the collection.
"I couldn't be more proud!" she said.
North's sign wasn't the only head-turning accessory she sported that day. She and the SKIMS mogul notably rocked matching silver nose-ring chains at Wednesday's show and were twinning in black and gray pinstriped outfits: North in a vest and skirt combo while her mom opted for a maxi dress.
Kardashian and North also wore the same black oval sunglasses to round out their looks.
Earlier on Wednesday, North sat with her grandmother Kris Jenner and witnessed her mom's modeling debut at Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection presentation. The runway appearance marked the first time Kardashian has modeled in such a capacity.
North appeared at the event continuing to serve her signature grunge style. She wore a tattered Balenciaga Speed Hunters sweatshirt with tattered denim jeans over sweatpants with Balenciaga's chunky steel-toe Hardcrocs.
She accessorized her look with two chunky necklaces, one spelling out her name.
North has been serving attention-grabbing fashion choices since Monday, when she was photographed stepping out for Paris Couture Fashion Week with her reality star mom wearing her dad's Pastelle varsity jacket from his never-released 2009 fashion line.