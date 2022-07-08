Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Daughter North Asking Photographers to 'Stop' Taking Pictures of Her

Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CfusqdyvAE5/ kimkardashian Verified JEAN PAUL GAULTIER COUTURE SHOW ~ So proud of my sweet friend @olivier_rousteing for designing this couture collection for @jeanpaulgaultier I couldn’t be more proud! As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom. For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… 😂🫶🏼🫣 Edited · 1h

