Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Thong Bikini Pics to Celebrate Reaching 225 Million Instagram Followers

Kim Kardashian celebrated a major social media milestone by striking one of her most famous poses: the belfie.

After crossing the threshold of more than 225 million followers on Instagram, which cements her spot as the 7th most-followed person on Instagram (following the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande and sister Kylie Jenner), Kardashian, 40, gave fans the gift of not one, but two sexy bikini photos.

"225 MIL LOVE U FOR LIFE," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the two sexy swimsuit pics snapped at her mom Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home.

In the first, more modest photo, Kardashian sat on a lounge chair by the pool with her left side angled toward the camera. She threw her arm over her head and looked up at the sky while showing off a hint of side-butt in the teeny string thong bikini bottoms.

But it's the second photo that Kardashian puts it all on display. Snapped from another angle so her backside faces the camera, Kardashian let her black bikini bottoms stay front-and-center as she did a classic belfie pose.

Kim Kardashian bikini Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Although Kardashian has gotten used to breaking the internet with her butt (who can forget her iconic PAPER magazine cover?) she's started to get tired of people always talking about her most famous asset.

When asked what one thing about her she wished more people focused on in Vogue's 73 Questions video interview, Kardashian replied: "I wish they would not focus on my ass all the time!"

As she's gotten older, Kardashian admitted it's easy to get more self-conscious about her butt. "I love curves, but I don't love my butt and my hips being so big. I totally have insecurities," the star told PEOPLE after giving birth to son Saint West in 2015.

When discussing the size of her derrière with her family on an episode of KUWTK in 2018 she even once said, "I cry about it on the daily."