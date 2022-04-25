Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Poolside Snap of Her 'Sunday in My SKIMS'

Kim Kardashian never misses a photo op — even if she's in her sweats!

On Sunday, the SKIMS founder posted a series of Instagram photos of herself basking in the weekend sun and modeling a set from her best-selling solutionwear brand, SKIMS.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The mogul posed in a matching SKIMS set — which included the Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra and a pair of high waisted briefs that peaked under a pair of baggy black sweatpants — in the sunny snaps, captioning the photo gallery, "☀️ Sunday in my @skims ☀️."

Kim Kardashian Shares Poolside Snap of Her ‘Sunday in My Skims' Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian, 41, often reps her own self-designed loungewear.

Last week, she shared a photo of herself and sister Kourtney Kardashian twinning in royal blue to celebrate the Poosh founder's 43rd birthday. Earlier this month, she modeled the brand's sheer sculpt catsuit (her favorite SKIMS piece) on her Instagram story, styling it with black stilettos and an oversized fur coat for a bombshell moment. And a few days before that, she sported a satin raspberry set in Hawaii with a flower adorning her pigtails.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in Matching Blue Skims Swimsuits at The Beach Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The brand even saved her from a "fashion emergency" at the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards last year. While standing up to accept her award, the mogul's leather dress unzipped, revealing a pair of SKIMS underneath. "Thank god I had [it] on, or this would have been a very different kind of show tonight," she joked.

Kim Kardashian West poses with an award during the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards sponsored by Samsung, Harry Winston, and Rémy Martin Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

"Fifteen years ago when I was starting my career I could have never dreamed that I would have been getting an innovator award for brands," she said in her WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards acceptance speech. "I've always liked to come up with solutions and I'm just really thankful."

"When we were developing the 'Fits Everybody' collection, it was with the intention to create underwear that would perfectly fit everybody," Kardashian told PEOPLE of the line. "To do this, we updated a fabric traditionally used as a 'one size fits all' and made it in our nine sizes — it also stretches to twice its size without ever losing shape, so it just molds to your body in the softest, comfiest way. I really believe that when we feel comfortable we're more confident and are able to show up as the best versions of ourselves."

Heidi Klum & Kim Kardashian's Skims Icons Campaign Credit: greg swales/skims