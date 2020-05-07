Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Cleavage-Baring Photo on Instagram: 'Good Afternoon'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star struck a sultry pose in a plunging white crop top

Kim Kardashian West is returning to her skin-baring ways on Instagram.

While social distancing inside her Calabasas home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, utilized the self-timer feature on her phone to capture a leggy photo taken inside what looks like her closet. Kardashian West wears a tight, low-cut scoop-neck crop top for the photo.

With her effortless waves flowing down her side, the star gazed at the camera with a serious expression and simply captioned the photo, "Good Afternoon."

Kardashian West's sister Khloé Kardashian replied in the comments of the post saying, "Ohhhhh well great afternoon." Then the KKW Beauty mogul's go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton also commented, "Wow Good evening 👍🏽🔥."

The mom of four was recently photographed enjoying the day at a rented beachfront house in Malibu where she treated herself to a little relaxation.

Kardashian West was seen heading down the stairs from the house on a walk to the ocean, wearing a $180 Hunza G burgundy metallic bikini (you can get it yourself at Net-a-Porter!) that showed off her hard-earned abs and famous figure. She completed her beach day ensemble with a pair of matching slim sunglasses and some eye-catching hoop earrings.

Since she's been balancing motherhood, work, law school and more while social distancing at home with sons Psalm, 11 months, and Saint, 4, as well as daughters Chicago, 2, and 6½-year-old North, Kardashian West admitted that lately, she struggles to find time to indulge in self-care.

“It’s not always glamorous,” the star said in an interview with Refinery29. “There are so many days I don’t even brush my hair or get to shower, as it’s a different type of task when you’re now having to homeschool your kids and figure it all out."

“My hair is a mess, and I think I’ve put on makeup twice, so it felt really good those days. I felt like a whole different person when I finally got up and got it together,” she added.

But she and husband Kanye West, 42, have been doing their best to divide up the parenting duties. "It’s a huge chaos with all the kids at home," a source previously told PEOPLE. "Kanye escapes to his office for a work break. He also let Kim have a break last week when he took some of the kids to Wyoming. They have been taking turns caring for the kids."